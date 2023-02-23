Chris Garner Jr's jumper with 2.4 seconds left in the game lifted the Norris Titans to a 42-39 win over Beatrice Wednesday night in the semifinal of the B1-1 Subdistrict at Crete High School.

Norris will move on to play Crete in the subdistrict final Thursday night while Beatrice will await to see where they travel for a district final game.

Beatrice and Norris battled to an 8-8 tie in the first quarter. Luke Feist, Dominik Salazar and Tucker Timmerman all had baskets in the quarter for the Orangemen while Crew Meints had two free throws.

Four of Norris' first quarter points came from Barret Boesiger while Alex Small and Jakob Godtel had two points each.

Meints opened the second quarter with four straight free throws to give Beatrice a 12-8 lead. Boesiger ended the Beatrice run with a basket. Feist and Small then traded baskets in the post to make it 14-12.

Timmerman then scored off an assist from Meints and then knocked down a three pointer. Shelton Crawford then hit a three pointer to make it 21-12. Norris' Josh Bornschlegl ended the second quarter scoring with a three pointer to make it 21-15 at the half.

Norris came out hot in the third quarter with Chris Garner Jr. scoring four straight points and Boesiger hitting a three pointer to give Norris a 22-21 lead.

Timmerman answered with a three pointer to give Beatrice the lead back and Meints' three point play made it 27-22.

Garner Jr. scored again in the post to cut the Norris deficit to three, but a three point play by Timmerman made it 30-24.

Another basket by Garner Jr. and a three pointer by Boesiger got Norris back within one at 30-29. Salazar had a put back basket near the end of the third quarter, but Garner Jr. beat the buzzer with a jumper to make it 32-31 going into the fourth quarter.

Timmerman's free throw to open the final quarter extended the Beatrice lead to two, bu ttwo free throws by Wyatt Wubbels and a three point play by Garner Jr. gave Norris a 36-33 lead.

Meints got Beatrice back within one with a take to the basket. Two free throws by Timmerman and two more free throws by Meints gave Beatrice a 39-36 lead.

Boesiger knocked down a big three pointer to tie the game. Norris then got a stop, setting up Garner Jr.'s game winning shot from just outside of the lane.

After a turnover, Beatrice tried to heave the ball down the court, but it was intercepted by Boesiger and he was fouled. He made one free throw, giving Norris the 42-39 win.

Garner led the way for Norris with 15 points.

Timmerman had 16 points for Beatrice while Meints had 12 and Salazar, Crawford and Feist had four each.