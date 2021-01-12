Lewiston upsets HTRS in MUDECAS B Division

Lewiston built a big lead against Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer Tuesday night and then held off a ferocious fourth quarter comeback attempt by the Titans.

Lewiston, the No. 8 seed in the MUDECAS B Division, defeated top-seeded HTRS 58-53.

It was all Lewiston through three quarters with the Tigers leading by 19 points entering the fourth quarter. HTRS started chipping away at that lead, though, and dwindled their deficit all the way down to three points.

With 40 seconds remaining in the game, HTRS had possession with a chance to tie, but Lewiston would hang on for the win.

With the win, Lewiston will play in a semifinal game on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday's late game between fourth-seeded Pawnee City and fifth-seeded Exeter-Milligan. That game was not over by press time.

Lewiston was red hot from the get go Tuesday night, jumping on top of HTRS 13-4 in the first quarter. They extended that lead to 32-15 at half time.

They continued to extend that lead to 48-29 in the third quarter. HTRS outscored Lewiston 24-10 in the final quarter, but it wouldn't be enough.