Lewiston upsets HTRS in MUDECAS B Division

Lewiston built a big lead against Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer Tuesday night and then held off a ferocious fourth quarter comeback attempt by the Titans.
Lewiston, the No. 8 seed in the MUDECAS B Division, defeated top-seeded HTRS 58-53.
It was all Lewiston through three quarters with the Tigers leading by 19 points entering the fourth quarter. HTRS started chipping away at that lead, though, and dwindled their deficit all the way down to three points.
With 40 seconds remaining in the game, HTRS had possession with a chance to tie, but Lewiston would hang on for the win.
With the win, Lewiston will play in a semifinal game on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday's late game between fourth-seeded Pawnee City and fifth-seeded Exeter-Milligan. That game was not over by press time.
Lewiston was red hot from the get go Tuesday night, jumping on top of HTRS 13-4 in the first quarter. They extended that lead to 32-15 at half time.
They continued to extend that lead to 48-29 in the third quarter. HTRS outscored Lewiston 24-10 in the final quarter, but it wouldn't be enough.
Lewiston was led by Mathew Barker's 18 points while Abel Gonzalez and Hayden Christen had 14 points each. Shawn Salts had six points, Jonathan Janssen had four points and Jaden McHenry had two points.
HTRS was led by Gage Schaard's 28 points while Nic Knudson had 23 points and Andrew Stalder had two points.
HTRS will play in a consolation game on Saturday at 2 p.m. against the loser of Pawnee City/Exeter-Milligan.
Palmyra downs Sterling in MUDECAS first round
Palmyra defeated Sterling in the first round of the MUDECAS B Division.
The Panthers were the sixth seed coming into the tournament and they defeated third-seeded Sterling 61-42 at Beatrice Middle School.
Palmyra took a 14-8 lead in the first quarter and then extended that lead to 29-12 at half time.
They continued to extend their lead to 46-18 in the third quarter. The Jets outscored Palmyra 24-15 in the final quarter, but it wouldn't be enough.
Andrew Waltke led the way for Palmyra with 17 points while Zach Fitzpatrick had 12, Jacson Dillon had eight, Austin David had seven, Drew Erhart had six, Hunter Pope had five, Nick Sweney had three, Kris Brekel had two and Draven Priel had one.
Sterling was led by Sam Boldt's 16 points while Carson McAuliffe had 10, Andrew Richardson had eight, Kody Goracke had five, Andrew Harms had two and Garret Hier had one.
Palmyra will play in a B Division semifinal game against Johnson-Brock at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at Beatrice Middle School. Sterling will play in a consolation game against Meridian at 3:30 on Saturday at Beatrice Middle School.
Johnson-Brock coasts to win over Meridian
Johnson-Brock is the No. 2 seed in the MUDECAS B Division and they opened their tournament with a 67-12 win over seventh-seeded Meridian Tuesday night at Beatrice Middle School.
Johnson-Brock led 19-6 after the first quarter and 41-10 at half time. They extended their lead to 58-10 in the third quarter before going on to win 67-12.
Slogan Pelican led the way for the Eagles with 16 points while Caleb Fossenbargar had seven, Jalen Behrends, Nic Parriott and Aiden Ottemann had six each, Lane Buchmeier and Lleyton Behrends had five each, Max Kahland and Ryan Bohling had four each and Rowen Benham and Logan Cash had two each.
For Meridian, Corrin Paul, Angelo Herrera and Keagon Sones had four points each.
The Eagles will play in a semifinal game against Palmyra at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Beatrice Middle School. Meridian will play in a consolation game against Sterling at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Beatrice Middle School.