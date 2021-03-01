Lierman finishes eighth in 50-freestyle

LINCOLN -- Mikwena Lierman wrapped up her high school swimming career with an eighth place medal in the 50-freestyle Saturday at the NSAA State Swimming Meet in Lincoln.

Lierman's time was a personal best and a new school record. She finishes her career with two individual school records in the 50-freestyle and 100-butterfly. She was also part of the 200-medley and 200-freestyle relay teams that have school records. Lierman will continue her swimming career at Barton Community College next year.

That 200-medley relay team competed in the consolation race on Saturday. Mikwena Lierman was joined by Josi Mans, Crystal Craft and Mikya Lierman in the race. The team finished 16th overall with a time of 1:57.51.

BNFF Coach Marian Wallen said championship Saturday is a day in which you just sit back and see what happens.

"We know the swimmers are all prepared and have done everything they can do to be here," Wallen said. "We always tell them to enjoy the day."

It was the last state competition for seniors Crystal Craft, Josi Mans and Mikwena Lierman.

"Their leadership and talent will be missed next season," Wallen said. "Our underclassmen girls will have some big shoes to fill net year, but I'm confident they will."