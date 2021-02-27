Lierman makes state finals; Medley team advances to consolation race

LINCOLN -- Mikwena Lierman will swim in the championship race on Saturday while the medley relay team will swim in a consolation race.
Mikwena Lierman swam in the preliminaries of the 50-freestyle on Friday and her time of 24:46 was good enough for seventh place. The top eight times in each race qualify for the championship race while the next eight best times will swim in a consolation race.
Mikwena, a senior, has been a medal winner in the 50-freestyle previously. Her time was a personal best and it was also a new school record.
Her sister, Mikya Lierman also swam in the 50-freestyle preliminaries and finished with a time of 25.87, which was good enough for 31st, but short of qualifying for Saturday's races.
The duo lost their father last month, so head coach Marian Wallen said it was something special to see them both racing on Friday.
"Their father would have been so proud to see them both competing together at state for the last time," Wallen said. "He not only inspired those two, but it also inspired the entire team, too."
The girls 200-medley relay team was able to qualify for Saturday's consolation race. The team of Josi Mans, Crystal Craft, Mikwena Lierman and Mikya Lierman finished with a preliminary time of 1:57.16, which was good enough for 15th place.
"Each girl in the medley relay improved their time and they will compete on Saturday," Wallen said. "I know they have a goal of breaking a school record."
The girls 200-freesyle relay team of Mikya Lierman, Josi Mans, Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Crystal Craft finished with a preliminary time of 1:45.41, which was good enough for 18th place. That was just short of qualifying for Saturday's races.
"They all swam well and had the best relay time of the year," Wallen said. "I was proud of how well they worked together and encouraged each other to do their best."
The girls 400-freestyle relay team also fell short of qualifying for Saturday's races. The team of Mikwena Lierman, Josi Mans, Laci Havlat and Mikya Lierman finished with a preliminary time of 3:52.10, which was good enough for 19th position.
"The 400-relay team was a little disappointed about not making it back to swim the relay tomorrow," Wallen said. "We had to rearrange a few relays in order for individuals to swim their events. Sometimes, they work to our advantage, but unfortunately today, it did not come out to our advantage.
Mikwena Lierman also swam in the 100-butterfly and her time of 1:03.77 was good enough for 23rd overall, which was short of qualifying for Saturday's races.
"Mikwena has been working all year to try and break her own school record," Wallen said. "She did not have a lot of time after the 50-freestyle to recover before swimming the fly. We have been really impressed with her dedication to succeed."
Crystal Craft swam in the preliminaries of the 100-breastsroke. Her time of 1:13.60 was good enough for 29th, which was short of qualifying for Saturday's races. This was the third year Craft has competed at state in the breaststroke.
"She has been our top breaststroke athlete for four years," Wallen said. "Some of our underclassmen are going to have to step up next year to fill her shoes."
The BNFF boys had two relay teams competing at state. The 200-medley relay team of Ian Scheele, Reed Mueller, Cole Rogge and Isaiah Jacobsen finished with a preliminary time of 1:51.05, which was good enough for 25th. That falls short of qualifying for Saturday's races.
"The team came in ranked 28th and finished 25th," Wallen said. "This group of underclassmen had worked hard all season to make it to state. We are proud of them for swimming so well today."
The boys 200-freestyle relay team of Noah Pomajzl, Reed Mueller, Ian Scheele and Isaiah Jacobsen finished with a time of 1:37.20, which was good enough for 23rd, but falls short of reaching Saturday's races.
"This team came in ranked 26th and finished 24th," Wallen said. "I know they were a little disappointed about not swimming tomorrow, but know there were some really fast teams this season to compete against and they will set a goal to return next season."
There are no classes in Nebraska high school swimming, so all 55 schools that have a swimming program are competing against each other. The BNFF team is up against all the Omaha and Lincoln schools that would typically be Class A in other sports.
"So in comparison, being in the top 16 would be comparable to other sports winning a state championship or individual championship in wrestling or track," Wallen said.
The finals will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and the 200-medley relay consolation race will be the first race out of the shoot. Mikwena Lierman will swim her 50-freestyle final a few events later.