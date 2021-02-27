Lierman makes state finals; Medley team advances to consolation race

"Each girl in the medley relay improved their time and they will compete on Saturday," Wallen said. "I know they have a goal of breaking a school record."

The girls 200-freesyle relay team of Mikya Lierman, Josi Mans, Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Crystal Craft finished with a preliminary time of 1:45.41, which was good enough for 18th place. That was just short of qualifying for Saturday's races.

"They all swam well and had the best relay time of the year," Wallen said. "I was proud of how well they worked together and encouraged each other to do their best."

The girls 400-freestyle relay team also fell short of qualifying for Saturday's races. The team of Mikwena Lierman, Josi Mans, Laci Havlat and Mikya Lierman finished with a preliminary time of 3:52.10, which was good enough for 19th position.

"The 400-relay team was a little disappointed about not making it back to swim the relay tomorrow," Wallen said. "We had to rearrange a few relays in order for individuals to swim their events. Sometimes, they work to our advantage, but unfortunately today, it did not come out to our advantage.

Mikwena Lierman also swam in the 100-butterfly and her time of 1:03.77 was good enough for 23rd overall, which was short of qualifying for Saturday's races.