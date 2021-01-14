Lual's buzzer-beater lifts Parkview over Freeman

Parkview Christian scored the next six points, but a basket by Josiah Wallman and a three pointer by Carter Ruse made it 22-21. Parkview would score once more to make it 24-21 at the half.

The Patriots opened the third quarter with two straight points to make it 29-21, but A basket by Wallman and a free throw by Holden Ruse made it 29-24.

Parkview made it 31-24, but five straight points by Carter Ruse got Freeman back within two at 31-29. Parkview once again closed the quarter with a basket to make it 33-29 entering the fourth quarter.

Carter Ruse opened the fourth quarter with a three pointer and Holden Ruse scored on a take to the hoop to give Freeman their first lead at 34-33.

Parkview regained the lead at 36-34, but two free throws by Wallman tied the game at 36-36 with 3:22 left in the game.

Parkview would gain a 37-36 advantage, but Wallman would hit a big three pointer to tie the game at 39-39. Freeman got a defensive stop and had a chance for the game winner, but their shot missed.

The Patriots got the rebound and they got a timeout called with one second left, setting up the dramatic finish.

Lual led Parkview with 19 points while Jaheim Curry had 11 and Keshawn Moore had eight.