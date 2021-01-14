Lual's buzzer-beater lifts Parkview over Freeman

The MUDECAS semifinal game between Freeman and Parkview Christian looked poised to go to overtime Thursday night, but Mark Lual had other plans.
After getting a defensive stop against the Falcons, Parkview Christian was able to call timeout with just one second remaining in regulation.
The Patriots were able to get the ball into 6-5 Lual, who was able to get a contested three point shot up just before the buzzer rang. It banked in, sending the Parkview Chrisitian bench into a frenzy.
The miracle shot made the final score 42-39, advancing Parkview Christian to Saturday's MUDECAS Championship game.
The Patriots will play the winner of Thursday's late game between third-seeded Tri County and seventh-seeded Diller. That game was not over by press time Thursday night.
Freeman and Parkview Christian traded leads throughout the night. The Patriots jumped out to a 7-0 lead early. Carter Ruse ended the run, but four more points from Parkview made it 14-4 and forced a Freeman timeout.
Four straight points by Holden Ruse got Freeman back within six at 14-8. After a Parkview basket, Carter Ruse would knock down a three pointer to make it 16-11 after one quarter.
Wyatt Currie opened the second quarter with a three pointer and Taylan Vetrovsky followed that up with a fast break lay up to tie the game at 16-16.
Parkview Christian scored the next six points, but a basket by Josiah Wallman and a three pointer by Carter Ruse made it 22-21. Parkview would score once more to make it 24-21 at the half.
The Patriots opened the third quarter with two straight points to make it 29-21, but A basket by Wallman and a free throw by Holden Ruse made it 29-24.
Parkview made it 31-24, but five straight points by Carter Ruse got Freeman back within two at 31-29. Parkview once again closed the quarter with a basket to make it 33-29 entering the fourth quarter.
Carter Ruse opened the fourth quarter with a three pointer and Holden Ruse scored on a take to the hoop to give Freeman their first lead at 34-33.
Parkview regained the lead at 36-34, but two free throws by Wallman tied the game at 36-36 with 3:22 left in the game.
Parkview would gain a 37-36 advantage, but Wallman would hit a big three pointer to tie the game at 39-39. Freeman got a defensive stop and had a chance for the game winner, but their shot missed.
The Patriots got the rebound and they got a timeout called with one second left, setting up the dramatic finish.
Lual led Parkview with 19 points while Jaheim Curry had 11 and Keshawn Moore had eight.
Carter Ruse led the way for Freeman with 16 points while Wallman had 11 and Holden Ruse had seven. Wyatt Currie had three and Taylan Vetrovsky had two.
Parkview's championship game against the winner of Diller-Odell/Tri County will be at 6:45 p.m on Saturday at the Beatrice City Auditorium. Freeman will play in a third place game at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday against the loser of Diller-Odell/Tri County.
In the MUDECAS Boys B Division semifinal, fifth-seeded Exeter-Milligan defeated eighth-seeded Lewiston 59-48.
Exeter-Milligan will play in the B Division Championship game at 5 p.m. on Saturday against the winner of Thursday's late semifinal game between second-seeded Johnson-Brock and sixth-seeded Palmyra.
Lewiston will play in a third place game at 2 p.m. on Saturday against the loser of Palmyra and Johnson-Brock