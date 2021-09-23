Mahler pitching Freeman into title contention

MALCOLM — Paige Mahler has a rise ball that does the trick.

But in case it doesn’t, and the Freeman right-handed pitcher is in a jam, she finds another way to come through.

“A big deep breath,” she says. “And sometimes I like to shake it out.”

Mahler shook her way out of back-to-back bases-loaded jams Tuesday evening and helped deliver Class C No. 7 Freeman one of its biggest softball wins of the season, 4-1 over No. 5 Malcolm.

Facing a formidable Clipper offense, Mahler struck out eight and scattered eight hits. Her rise ball was very effective, and so was her ability to deliver clutch pitches with traffic on the bases. Her defense made plays, too.

Malcolm had the bases loaded in the fourth and fifth innings, but Mahler got out of both frames without giving up a run. A double play ended the threat in the fourth.

“Usually when the going gets tough, she just does a nice job of staying calm and pitching through things, and what happens, happens,” first-year Freeman coach Gene Busboom said. “She’s just solid that way. She doesn’t give games away by going crazy out there.”