Mahoney's shot sends Lady O to state

It was a shot for the ages.

With time expiring in overtime, Addie Hatcliff dribbled to the left and found senior teammate Morgan Mahoney waiting in the corner

Hatcliff got the ball to Mahoney and Mahoney let it fly just before the buzzer rang. Her shot found the bottom of the net, sending Beatrice to the state tournament and sending the Ozone crowd into a frenzy.

The heroic three pointer gave seventh-seeded Beatrice a 44-41 overtime win over 10th-seeded Elkhorn.

Mahoney said her immediate thought when she got the ball at the end of the game was to not turn it over.

"I knew we had just one shot at it and I took the shot that was open," Mahoney said. "I didn't want to turn it over, so I shot it and it went in. When I let it go, I didn't think it was going in, but it did."

Her teammates mobbed her and shortly after, the entire student section mobbed her.

Mahoney's nickname is Mo and chants of "Mo" from the crowd could be heard throughout the celebration. Mahoney described the moments immediately following her shot as "crazy."

"I was in shock," Mahoney said. "I couldn't believe that just happened. It was an amazing moment. I had so much adrenaline going."

It was an amazing finish to a game that wasn't looking good early on. Elkhorn had the hot hand shooting in the first quarter and built a 17-7 lead. They maintained a 22-13 lead late in the second quarter, but a three pointer by Mahoney to finish the first half and another three pointer by Chelsea Leners to start the third quarter got Beatrice back into it.

The Lady Antlers led 31-25 late in the third quarter, but a basket by Mahoney and a buzzer-heating three pointer by Addie Hatcliff got Beatrice back within one at 31-30 entering the fourth quarter.

Hatcliff then ignited Beatrice at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a three point play.

Beatrice trailed 39-35 with 1:34 left in regulation, but two free throws by Ellie Jurgens and a basket in the post by Chelsea Leners tied the game 39-39 with 54.5 seconds left.

The Lady O defense forced a turnover and they would then hold for the last shot. Ellie Jurgens found a path to the hoop and got a shot up as time expired, bu it rattled out, forcing overtime.

Elkhorn hit two free throws early in overtime and Jurgens answered with two free throws later to tie it. That would be all of the overtime points until Mahoney's shot.

Beatrice Coach Jalen Weeks said the final play wasn't what was drawn up, but he'll take it.

"It was so loud that we couldn't call our special that we wanted and we were out of timeouts," Weeks said. "Addie (Hatcliff) dribbled to a side and they helped up on her and she was able to get it to Mo. It was a big play by Addie and a big play by Mo."

Weeks said it was an awesome feeling when the ball went through the net.

"It was just super exciting for our kids and I'm so proud of them," Weeks said. "These kids just continue to believe and they find ways to get it done. Elkhorn is a really tough team to defend and their defense is really active and one of the best we've played this year. The girls deserve this after how they've competed all year in practice and it games."

Jurgens led the way for Beatrice with 13 points while Mahoney had 11. Hatcliff had eight, including seven during a key stretch that got the Lady O back into the game.

"Addie got in a little bit of foul trouble in the first half, which she hasn't gotten into in awhile," Weeks said. "But that was a huge three she made at the end of the third quarter. I'm proud of her for coming back and being ready to go and help us grind out the win."

Chelsea Leners had six points and Riley Schwisow and Avery Barnard had three points each.

Despite the 5 p.m. start time, the Beatrice faithful were out in full force and Weeks and his team took notice.

"Hosting a district final game is such a huge advantage," Weeks said. "It was so loud. The support we have from the community and how loud that place was for a 5 p.m. start time was unbelievable. It's just awesome what the Beatrice community does for sports here."

Beatrice will now wait for the official brackets to come out to see who they'll play next. The State Tournament begins on Monday.

