Marysville state basketball
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
LINCOLN -- The Beatrice girls rallied to take a five point lead early in the fourth quarter in their state quarterfinal game against Sidney on…
Freeman, Tri County and Norris have all learned who they'll be playing in next week's NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.
They might not be on the same team, but sisters Sammy and Ani Leu had a state tournament experience to remember on Wednesday.
While Class A gets a wealth of attention, smaller classes are loaded with talent at this week's boys state basketball tournament. Stu Pospisil…
A look at who shined the brightest through four days of state basketball.