Meridian falls in state quarterfinals

LINCOLN -- Meridian got off to a hot start in the first round of the NSAA State Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, but they would ultimately fall in four sets to Maywood-Hayes Center.

MHC, the No. 3 seed in Class D1, beat sixth-seeded Meridian 18-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-21 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Head coach Brooke Wolfe was happy with how her team came out and landed the first punch in the first set.

"I was really proud of the girls and how they controlled their nerves in that first set," Wolfe said. "None of them have been here and a lot of them are starting for the first time this year."

Wolfe said that inexperience began to show a little more in the second and third sets. The second set was competitive throughout, but MHC built a 21-10 lead in the third set on their way to the 25-14 win.

"The momentum just kind of changed after that second set," Wolfe said. "They are great on defense and just started picking up our balls."

Wolfe said despite that change in momentum, her team kept playing hard.

"When things started to turn south, I'm still proud of how the team never gave up," Wolfe said. "They made them earn every one of their points. (MHC) is just a good team with a great defense and they showed that today."

Jaala Stewart had 17 kills for Meridian while Jaylee Sobotka had eight kills and Taelyn Filipi, Kaira Niederklein, McKenzie Hofstetter and Schyler Schwisow had one kill each. Niederklein had 23 assists.

Kaylee Pribyl had 31 digs while Sobotka had 26 digs and Niederklein had 25 digs.

Meridian started the season winning the MUDECAS B Division Championship and carried that momentum all the way to a 27-5 record and an appearance in the state tournament.

"I'm so proud of these girls," Wolfe said. "They work hard. They show up every single day in practice and work hard for me. They listen and are coachable and I really enjoy this group of girls."

It was the final match for four seniors -- Kaylee Pribyl, Bailey Holtmeier, Schyler Schwisow and Kailyn Paul.

"I'm really going to miss my seniors,"Wolfe said. "Kaylee especially has been a phenomenal libero for us and we're going to miss her a lot."

Despite the losses, Wolfe is excited about the group she'll have coming back.

"We got some girls coming back and our JV team didn't lose a game all year," Wolfe said. "So things are going to look a little different, but I'm excited for next year. It's sad to see this season end, but there's a lot to look forward to."