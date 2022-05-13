Meridian girls win district championship; Sterling teams finish runner-up

The Meridian Lady Mustangs claimed the D1 District Championship Thursday at Pawnee City High School.

Meridan's 127.20 points was good enough to beat runner-up Sterling's 105 points and third place Pawnee City's 86 points.

The Sterling boys also had a runner-up finish with 95 points, which was bested only by Falls City Sacred Heart's 130 points. The Pawnee City boys finished third with 86 points.

The top two finishers in each individual event automatically qualified for next week's NSAA State Track Meet. The top team in each relay event also automatically qualified.

There could be additional qualifiers to the ones listed below based on results from across the state.

For the Meridian girls, Kaylee Pribyl qualified in the long jump with a second place jump of 16-08 and the pole vault with a first place vault of 10-00. She also qualified in the 100-meter dash with a second place time of 13.64.

Kimberly Schropfer qualified in the high jump with a first place jump of 4-11. McKenzie Hofstetter qualified in the triple jump with a second place jump of 32-10.75 and the 400-meter dash with a second place time of 1:04.08.

Tyleiah Gooding qualified in the 100-hurdles with a second place time of 17.60.

The Meridian girls 400-relay team of Tyleiah Gooding, Saege Barnell, Braxtyn Rut and Kaylee Pribyl qualified with a first place time of 52.84.

The 1,600-relay of Kimberly Schropfer, Kailyn Paul, Alice Giussani and McKenzie Hofstetter qualified with a first place time of 4:30.47.

For the Meridian boys, Brayden Rut qualified in the 300-hurdles with a first place time of 42.38.

For the Sterling girls, Macy Richardson qualified in the long jump with a first place jump of 17-02.50 and the triple jump with a jump of 35-07.75. She also qualified in the 100-hurdles with a first place time of 15.86 and the 300-hurdles with a first place time of 45.63.

Dakotah Ludemann qualified in the 100-meter dash for the Lady Jets with a first place time of 13.27 and the 200-meter dash with a first place time of 27.20. Lauren Harms qualified in the discus with a first place throw of 118-00 and the shot put with a first place throw of 34-00.25.

For the Sterling boys, Andrew Richardson qualified in the discus with a first place throw of 165-00 and the shot put with a second place throw of 46-05.50.

Andrew Harms qualified in the 110-hurdles for the Jets with a second place time of 16.89 and the 300-hurdles with a second place time of 42.63. Wyatt Rathe qualified in the 100-meter dash with a second place time of 11.88.

Ridge Bredthauer qualified in the triple jump with a second place jump of 39-01.25. Jesus Gonzalez-Castillo qualified in the 800-meter run with a second place time of 2:08.29.

For the Pawnee City girls, Kenadie Schmutz qualified in the discus with a second place throw of 117-06. Madison Fender qualified in the high jump with a second place jump of 4-09.

Emily Lytle qualified in the 400-meter dash with a first place time of 1:03.53 and the 1,600-meter run with a first place time of 6:10.86. Madison Lytle qualified in the 800-meter run with a first place time of 2:38.44.

The Lady Indians 3,200-meter relay team of Madison Lytle, Logan Maloley, Larissa Tegtmeier and Emily Lytle qualified with a first place time of 10:40.13.

For the Pawnee City boys, Andy Maloley qualified in the 400-meter dash with a first place time of 53.08 and the 200-meter dash with a second place time of 23.38.

Gavin McHenry qualified in the 3200-meter run with a first place time of 12:03.43. Jett Farwell qualified in the 800-meter run with a first place time of 2:07.52. Bryce Gyhra qualified in the 1,600-meter run with a first place time of 5:05.63.

For the HTRS boys, Nic Knudson qualified in the high jump with a second place jump of 5-10. JJ McQueen qualified in the 100-meter dash with a first place time of 11.78 and the 200-meter dash with a first place time of 23.29.

For the Diller-Odell girls, Mallory Denner qualified in the 200-meter dash with a second place time of 28.61. For the Diller-Odell boys, Zeke Jones qualified in the 400-meter dash with a second place time of 54.22.

For the Lewiston girls, Nayla Alos qualified in the 3,200-meter run with a second place time of 14:27.54. For the Lewiston boys, Tristen Ray qualified in the 3200-meter run with a second place time of 12:15.26.

Wilber-Clatonia boys win C7 District Championship

The Wilber-Clatonia boys captured the C7 District Championship on Thursday at Superior High School.

The Wolverines finished with 121 points, which beat Hastings St. Cecelia's 102 points and Superior's 82 points.

For the Wilber-Clatonia boys, Mason Combs qualified in the triple jump with a first place jump of 41-10.50 and the long jump with a second place jump of 20-08.75.

Ashton Pulliam qualified in the pole vault with a vault of 13-00. Quinn Palmer qualified in the 110-hurdles with a second place time of 16.57. Houston Broz qualified in the 300-hurdles with a second place time of 41.55.

The Wilber-Clatonia boys 1,600-meter relay team qualified with a first place time of 3:32.34.

For the Wilber-Clatonia girls, Aspen Oliver qualified in the discus with a second place throw of 117-09.

For the Tri County boys, Grant Lewandowski qualified in the 200-meter dash with a second place time of 23.40. Carter Siems qualified in the 1,600-meter run with a second place time of 4:47.66.

For the Southern boys, Kale Maguire qualified in the 800-meter run with a first place time of 2:03.88 and the 1,600-meter run with a first place time of 4:44.68.

Freeman boys finish runner-up

The Freeman boys track team finished runner-up at the C1 District Track Meet hosted by Malcolm.

The Falcons finished with 97 points, which was bested only by Lincoln Lutheran's 105 points.

For the Freeman boys, Taylan Vetrovsky qualified in the shot put with a second place throw of 48-07.50 and the high jump with a second place jump of 6-01.

Noah Jurgens qualified in the 110-hurdles for the Falcons with a second place time of 16.18. Wesley Havelka qualified in the 3200-meter run with a first place time of 11:22.46.

Carter Ruse qualified in the 1,600-meter run with a first place time of 5:02.79. Tandon Buhr qualified in the 800-meter run with a second place time of 2:08.39.

The Freeman boys 1,600-relay team of Taylan Vetrovsky, Tandon Buhr, Gabe Goes and Brandon Jurgens qualified with a first place time of 3:38.76.

For the Freeman girls, Kailey Otto qualified in the 800-meter run with a second place time of 2:39.37.

For the JCC girls, Ava Berkebile qualified in the long jump with a second place jump of 15-07.50. Jordan Albrecht qualified in the shot put with a second place throw of 34-02.50.

For the JCC boys, Aiden Weber qualified in the pole vault with a second place vault of 10-09.

