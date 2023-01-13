Meridian, Lewiston girls reach B final

The Meridian Lady Mustangs rallied from a five point deficit to force overtime against Exeter-Milligan Thursday night and then was able to win in overtime.

Meridian, the No. 2 seed in the MUDECAS B Division, defeated sixth-seeded Exeter-Milligan 40-35 in OT to reach the championship game, which is slated for 6:30 p.m. Friday night at the Beatrice City Auditorium. Their opponent will be Lewiston.

Meridian's Jaylee Sobotka opened the game's scoring with two free throws, but Exeter-Milligan came came back with six straight points thanks to put back baskets by Jasmine Turrubiates and Kiley Oldehoeft and a fast break lay up by Turrubiates.

Jaala Stewart's put back basket ended the Timberwolves' run, but a three pointer by Jozie Kanode and a basket by Olivea Swanson made it 11-4.

Meridian's Ana Dimas knocked down a three pointer, making it 11-7 after one quarter.

Jaslyn Ward opened the second quarter with a fast break lay up and Stewart followed that up with a fast break lay up of her own to tie it 11-11.

Exeter-Milligan got two baskets in the post by Malorie Staskal to make it 15-11, but a jumper by Taelyn Filipi made it 15-13.

After a free throw by Exeter-Milligan's Savana Krupicka, Meridian's McKenzie Hofstetter scored on a put back basket to make it 16-15. Kanode extended the lead back to two with a free throw, but a three point play by Sobotka gave Meridian their first lead of the game at 18-17, which would be the half time score.

Exeter-Milligan scored the first seven points of the third quarter. Krupica started the run with a free throw and Swanson followed that up with a jumper. baskets by Turrubiates and Staskal made it 24-18.

Meridian's Kaira Niederklein and Dimas came back with consecutive baskets to get the Mustangs back within two. Exeter-Milligan's Krupicka scored a bucket and Turrubiates hit a three pointer to extend the Timberwolve lead to 29-22 at the end of the third quarter.

Stewart opened the fourth with a three pointer to cut the Mustang deficit to four. After a free throw by Krupicka, Kaylee Pribyl knocked down a jumper to make it 30-27.

Two free throws by Staskal extended the lead back to five, but a jumper by Filip with 1:17 left in regulation made it 32-29.

Exter-Milligan extended the lead back to five after a fast break lay up by Turribiates, but a free throw by Hofstetter and a basket by Meridian got Meridian back within two at 34-32 with 38.1 seconds left.

Dimas then got a steal and took it in for the game-tying basket. Both teams would have one more possession to try and break the tie, but were unable, forcing overtime.

Sobotka opened the overtime period with three straight points. Turribiates hit a free throw to make it 37-35, but that would be the last of the Timberwolve scoring. A free throw each by Pribyl, Dimas and Stewart made the final score 40-35.

Stewart, Dimas and Sobotka led the way with eight points each for Meridian while Pribyl had five, Filipi had four, Hofstetter had three and Ward and Niederklein had two each.

Exeter-Milligan was led by Turribiates' 12 points while Staskal had eight, Kanode had six, Krupicka had five and Oldehoeft had two.

Exeter-Milligan will play in a third place game against Palmyra at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

The top-seeded Lewiston girls reached the finals of the MUDECAS B Division by winning their semifinal game over Palmyra 51-34.

Lewiston led 9-7 after the first quarter and 25-15 at half time. They led 36-23 after three quarters on their way to the 51-34 win.

Lewiston was led by Katelyn Sanders' 17 points while Carleigh Weyers had 13, Meagan Sanders had 11, Jenna Anderson had eight and Delanye Currie had two.

Palmyra was led by Kinsley Havranek's 11 points while Rylie Walter had eight, Libbie Ball, Madi Dvorak and Alysa Myers had three each and Erin Chambers, Madi Dvorak and Matti Schroeder had two each.

Johnson-Brock, Sacred Heart reach girls A Final

In the MUDECAS A Division semifinals, top-seeded Johnson-Brock defeated fourth-seeded Parkview Christian 39-33 and third-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart defeated second-seeded Bruning Davenport Shickley 43-31.

Johnson-Brock will play Falls City Sacred Heart in the A Division Championship game at 8:15 p.m. Friday night at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

Parkview Christian will play BDS in a third place game at 5 p.m. Friday at the Auditorium.

Girls A Division semifinals FALLS CITY SH 43, BDS 31 BDS 10 7 7 7 --31 Falls City SH 13 13 10 7 -- 43 BDS --Kadel 4, Sliva 2, Miller 5, Hudson 18, Dickson 2 Falls City SH -- Eickhoff 8, De. Witt 14, Lechtenberg 6, Wertenberger 13, Keller 2 JOHNSON-BROCK 39, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 33 Johnson-Brock 7 9 8 15 -- 39 Parkview Christian 4 4 10 15 -- 33 Johnson-Brock -- Behrends 4, Rasmussen 6, Knippelmeyer 8, Vice 3, Ottemann 16, Clark 2 Parkview Christian --Paul 6, Cabrales 2, Minatti 10, Pastrelo 10, Dos Santos 5