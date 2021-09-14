Meridian, Sterling fall in MUDECAS opener

The Meridian and Sterling volleyball teams fell in their opening match of the 2021 MUDECAS Volleyball Tournament.
Meridian, who was the No. 7 seed in the A Division, lost to second-seeded Bruning-Davenport-Shickley in straight sets 25-16, 27-25 Monday at the Truman Center on the campus of Southeast Community College in Beatrice.
Meridian drops to the consolation bracket where they will face Palmyra at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday. BDS advances to play sixth-seeded Exeter-Milligan in the semifinals at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Meridian, who is unranked, hung tough with Class D1 No. 5 BDS. The Lady Eagles jumped out to an early 6-3 lead in the first set to force a Meridian timeout.
Out of the timeout, Meridian would dwindle their deficit to 9-8 behind kills from Jaala Stewart and Kim Schropfer and an ace serve by Brynn Holtmeier. BDS would then score six of the next seven points to extend their lead back to 15-9, forcing Meridian to use their second timeout.
Meridian would get back to within three and 17-14 after kills from Stewart, Schropfer and Ally Kort. They remained down three at 18-15 after an ace serve by Kaylee Pribyl and another kill by Schropfer, but BDS would finish off the set with seven of the next nine points to win 25-16.
In the second set, no team led by more than two points until the score was 15-14 and BDS scored two straight points to make it 17-14, forcing a Mustang timeout.
BDS then extended their lead to five at 20-15, but Meridian scored four of the next five points to make it 21-19. BDS broke the run with a point, but a kill by Schyler Schwisow and an error by BDS made it 22-21 and forced a BDS timeout.
Out of the timeout, an ace serve by Stewart and a kill by Bailey Holtmeier gave Meridian a 23-22 lead. Meridian would serve for set point at 24-23, but BDS would come back with two points and were serving for match point at 25-24.
Schropfer got a kill to tie the set at 25-25, but BDS would come up with two straight point to win the set 27-25 and claim the match 2-0.
The Sterling Lady Jets are the No. 8 seed in the A Division and were dealt the tough task of facing top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart, who is ranked No. 1 in Class D2.
Sacred Heart would win the match 25-11, 25-16 and will now play in the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Tuesday against the winner of Monday's late match between fifth-seeded Johnson-Brock and fourth-seeded Diller-Odell. That match was not over by press time.
Sterling falls to the consolation bracket and will play at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday against the loser of Johnson-Brock and Diller-Odell.
Sacred Heart showed early why they are rating No. 1 in Class D2. They jumped dout to a 9-2 lead in the first set against Sterling, forcing an early timeout.
The Jets battled back to within five at 17-12, but Sacred Heart scored the next six points to open an 18-7 lead. They would coast to the 25-11 win from there.
In the second set, Sacred Heart jumped out to an 8-3 lead again and forced a timeout by the Jets. Sterling would hang tough, trailing by four at 12-8, but three straight point by the Irish made it 15-8. They tehn extended their led to 18-10, forcing a Sterling timeout. They would coast to the 25-16 win from there.
JCC, HTRS and Freeman all advance to B Division semifinals
In the B Division of the MUDECAS Volleyball Tournament, Johnson County Central and Humboldt-Table Rock Steinauer and Freeman all advanced to semifinal matches at Beatrice High School.
JCC, the No. 3 seed in the B Division, defeated sixth-seeded Tri County 25-18, 25-22. HTRS is the No. 2 seed in the B Division and they advanced by beating seventh-seeded Pawnee City 25-13, 25-10.
JCC and HTRS will play in a semifinal match at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Beatrice High School. Tri County and Pawnee City will play in a consolation match at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Freeman, the No. 1 seed in the B Division, defeated eighth-seeded Parkview Christian 25-17, 25-17. The Lady Falcons will play in a semifinal match at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Beatrice High School against the winner of Monday's late match between fifth-seeded Lewiston and fourth-seeded Southern. That match wasn't over by press time.
Parkview Christian will play in a consolation match at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday against the loser of Lewiston and Southern.
Lady O goes 1-2 at Wahoo Neumann Invite
The Beatrice volleyball team was in action over the weekend at the Wahoom Neumann Invite and went 1-2 on the day.
The Lady O won their first match over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in three sets 25-22, 20-25, 25-19.
Ellie Jurgens led the way for Beatrice with 11 kills while Emily Allen had seven kills, Chelsea Leners had five kills, Annie Gleason had four kills, Macy Gronewold and Jaidyn Coudeyras had two kills each and Addie Hatcliff had one kill. Coudeyras had 26 assists in the match.
From the service line, Coudeyras had three ace serves while Hatcliff had two aces and Jurgens, Leners and Alllen had an ace each.
Allen and Gleason had three total blocks while Leners, Jurgens and Gronewold had a block each. Hatcliff and Coudeyras had 17 digs each.
Beatrice lost their second match to Battle Creek 25-20, 25-12. Jurgens had six kills, Gleason had five kills, Allen had three kills, Coudeyras and Gronewold had two kills each and Hatcliff and Brooklyn Schafer had one kill each. Coudeyras had 17 assists.
Defensively, Gleason had two blocks while Allen had one block. Hatcliff had 16 digs and Coudeyras had 13 digs.
In their final match of the tournament, Beatrice fell in two sets 25-9, 25-18. Allen had four kills, Leners had three kills, Jurgens and Gleason had two kills each and Coudeyras had one kill. Coudeyras had 11 assists.
Hatcliff, Schafer, Coudeyras, Jurgens and Leners had one ace serve each. Coudeyras had 10 digs.
Beatrice is now 4-5 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they host Malcolm at the Ozone.