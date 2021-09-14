Meridian, Sterling fall in MUDECAS opener

The Meridian and Sterling volleyball teams fell in their opening match of the 2021 MUDECAS Volleyball Tournament.

Meridian, who was the No. 7 seed in the A Division, lost to second-seeded Bruning-Davenport-Shickley in straight sets 25-16, 27-25 Monday at the Truman Center on the campus of Southeast Community College in Beatrice.

Meridian drops to the consolation bracket where they will face Palmyra at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday. BDS advances to play sixth-seeded Exeter-Milligan in the semifinals at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Meridian, who is unranked, hung tough with Class D1 No. 5 BDS. The Lady Eagles jumped out to an early 6-3 lead in the first set to force a Meridian timeout.

Out of the timeout, Meridian would dwindle their deficit to 9-8 behind kills from Jaala Stewart and Kim Schropfer and an ace serve by Brynn Holtmeier. BDS would then score six of the next seven points to extend their lead back to 15-9, forcing Meridian to use their second timeout.

Meridian would get back to within three and 17-14 after kills from Stewart, Schropfer and Ally Kort. They remained down three at 18-15 after an ace serve by Kaylee Pribyl and another kill by Schropfer, but BDS would finish off the set with seven of the next nine points to win 25-16.