top story

Meridian sweeps its way into MUDECAS B final

The Meridian Mustangs will play for the MUDECAS B Division Championship after sweeping Johnson County Central in the semifinals.

Meridian, the No. 3 seed in the tournament defeated No. 2 seed JCC 25-13, 25-22 Tuesday night at Beatrice High School.

The Lady Mustangs improve to 9-1 on the season and will now play in the B Division championship match at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Truman Center against fifth-seeded Tri County.

Tri County advanced to the final by defeating top-seeded Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer in three sets 21-25, 25-22, 25-23.

HTRS will play JCC in a B Division third place match at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Truman Center.

In the B Division Consolation match, fourth-seeded Lewiston will play sixth-seeded Pawnee City at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Truman Center.

Palmyra to face BDS in A championship

Palmyra and Bruning-Davenport-Shickley will play for the A Division championship after winning their semifinal matches Tuesday night.

Palmyra, the No. 4 seed in the A Division, knocked off top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart in three sets 19-25, 25-16, 25-22 to advance to the championship.

Second-seeded BDS defeated sixth-seeded Johnson-Brock 25-21, 23-25, 25-10 to advance to the championship.

BDS and Palmyra will clash at 8 p.m. Thursday in the championship match at the Truman Center. Johnson-Brock and Falls City Sacred Heart will play in a third place match at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Truman Center.

In the A Division consolation match, fifth-seeded Freeman will play third-seeded Diller-Odell at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Truman Center.

(All matches at Truman Center)

Thursday MUDECAS schedule

B consolation: (4)Lewiston vs. (6) Pawnee City 1 p.m.

A consolation: (3)Diller-Odell vs. (5)Freeman 2 p.m.

B Third place: (2) JCC vs. (1)HTRS 3:30 p.m.

A Third place: (6) Johnson-Brock vs. (1)Sacred Heart 5 p.m.

B Championship: (5) Tri County vs. (3)Meridian 6:30 p.m.

A Championship: (4)Palmyra vs. (2)BDS 8 p.m.

