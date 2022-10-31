Meridian wins district championship

DAYKIN -- The Meridian volleyball started the season as a MUDECAS B Division team and now they're heading to the state tournament.

The Lady Mustangs swept Elmwood-Murdock 25-17, 25-15, 25-19 Saturday at Meridian High School, securing their spot in this week's Class D1 State Tournament bracket.

Meridian (27-4) is the No. 6 seed in Class D1 and they will open their state tournament at 3 p.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena against third-seeded Maywood-Hayes Center (25-2).

"We're really excited because we've worked so hard," said first-year Meridian coach Brooke Wolfe. "We've really been pushing the idea of just winning one point at a time and I'm so proud of them."

While not an overpowering team at the net, Meridian finds a lot of success on the defensive side with their scrappy play.

"Defense wins games," Wolfe said. "This is a team that really likes to win, but they hate to lose more. The defensive work that this team shows out there really shows everybody how much they want to win."

Meridian wasted no time grabbing momentum in their district final, jumping out to a 13-3 lead in the first set. McKenzie Hofstetter had two kills and a block during the opening run while Jaala Stewart and Taelyn Filipi also had kills.

Elmwood-Murdock got back within six at 15-9, but Meridian scored three straight to make it 18-9. They coasted to the 25-17 win from there.

The visiting Knights jumped out to an early 5-2 lead in the second set, but Meridian scored five straight points to take a 7-5 lead. They then extended their lead to 11-7, forcing an Elmwood-Murdock timeout.

The Knights were within two at 14-12, but four straight points by the Mustangs made it 17-12.

Elmwood-Murdock made it a three point game at 18-15, but Meridian would score seven straight points behind two kills from Hofstetter and an ace serve by Stewart, giving the Mustangs the 25-15 win.

Meridian jumped out to a 9-5 lead in the third set, forcing a timeout by the Knights. Elmwood-Murdock then came back with five straight points to take a 10-9 lead, forcing a Meridian timeout.

Meridian scored seven of the next 10 points to take a 16-13 lead. They extended their lead to 22-14 before coasting to the 25-19 win, competing the 3-0 sweep.

Meridian benefited from playing in their home gym in front of their home fans.

"A lot of great people came out to watch and support us and that was great," Wolfe said. "They were definitely loud."

When the MUDECAS Tournament brackets came out at the beginning of the season, Meridian was slotted in the B Division behind eight teams in the A Division. They responded by winning the B Division championship as well as 18 of their next 21 matches after MUDECAS.

Wolfe said her team may have been overlooked going into MUDECAS, but also said her team improved a lot through the season.

"We were new coaches and new to MUDECAS and the coaches vote and we were in the B division," Wolfe said. "But that's OK. We accepted that and we went on to win it and I think that helped us."

Meridian will be making their sixth appearance at state volleyball and their first appearance since 2017 when they lost in the state championship match to Johnson-Brock. They finished runner up in 2017 and 2016 and third place in 2009. They've never won a state volleyball championship.

If Meridian wins on Thursday, they would play on Friday at 11 a.m. against the winner of No. 2 seed Cambridge (29-2) and No. 7 seed Cedar Catholic (24-10.)

Wolfe thinks her team can show up at state and make some noise.

"We are super excited," Wolfe said. "We know we will have great fan support and we are just excited to get up there. This is what we've worked towards all season long."