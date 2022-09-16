 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meridian wins MUDECAS B Championship

The Meridian Mustangs captured the MUDECAS B Division Championship Thursday with a sweep of Tri County.

Meridian, the No. 3 seed in the B Division, defeated fifth-seeded Tri County in two sets 25-14, 25-21 at the Truman Center on the campus of Southeast Community College.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 5-3 lead early behind two kills from Jaala Stewart and a kill from McKenzie Hofsteter.

Meridian lead 7-6 before going on a 5-1 run to make it 12-7, forcing a Trojan timeout. Jaylee Sobotka had a kill and a block during the run while Stewart had a kill, Bailey Holtmeier had an ace and Kaira Niederklein had a kill.

Tri County got back within four at 14-10, but 6-0 run behind five kills from Stewart made it 20-10, allowing the Mustangs to coast to the 25-14 win set one.

The second set was back and forth throughout. With the score 9-9, Tri County scored two straight points to make it 11-9, forcing a Meridian timeout.

The score was tied 13-13, but the Lady Trojans would go on a 5-1 run behind three kills from Ella Clark and an ace serve by Cassidy Thavenet. That made it 18-14 and forced another Tri County timeout.

Out of the timeout, Meridian scored three straight points, including a kill from Niederklien, making it 18-17. That forced a Tri County timeout and out of it, Tri County would extend their lead to 20-18.

Meridian scored four straight points to take a 22-20 lead, forcing a Trojan timeout. Tri County scored a point out of the timeout, but Meridian answered with three straight points, including a kill from Stewart the 25-21 win and completing the sweep.

With the win, Meridian improves to 10-1 on the season while Tri County falls to 5-7.

The A Division championship between Palmyra and Bruning-Davenport-Shickley was not over by press time Thursday night. For those results, see Saturday’s Daily Sun.

In the A Division third place match, Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Johnson-Brock in two sets 25-20, 25-8. In the B Division third place match, Johnson County Central defeated HTRS 25-13, 25-23.

In the A Division consolation match, Freeman defeated Diller-Odell in two sets 27-25, 25-18. In the B division consolation match, Lewiston defeated Pawnee City in two sets 26-24, 25-13.

MUDECAS Thursday Scores

A Championship: BDS vs. Palmyra (LATE)

B Championship: Meridian defeated Tri County 25-14, 25-21

A Third place: Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock 25-20, 25-8

A consolation: Freeman def. Diller-Odell 27-25, 25-18

B Third place: JCC def. HTRS 25-13, 25-23

B consolation: Lewiston def. Pawnee City 26-24, 25-13

