MUDECAS photos: Lewiston vs. Parkview Christian

The Lewiston volleyball team defeated Parkview Christian 25-14, 25-7 Tuesday in a consolation match of the MUDECAS B Division.
With the win, the fourth-seeded Tigers will play in a consolation final at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Truman Center at Southeast Community College
