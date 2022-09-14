 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUDECAS photos: Lewiston vs. Parkview Christian

The Lewiston volleyball team defeated Parkview Christian 25-14, 25-7 Tuesday in a consolation match of the MUDECAS B Division.

With the win, the fourth-seeded Tigers will play in a consolation final at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Truman Center at Southeast Community College

