MUDECAS volleyball to be played outside of Beatrice

For one year only, the MUDECAS Volleyball Tournament will be played outside of Beatrice.

The MUDECAS member schools had a meeting on July 7 and elected to move the tournament based on Southeast Community College's notice that the Truman Center may be off limits to outside groups during the coronavirus pandemic, and the potential for high COVID-19 risk making Beatrice High School also unavailable.

The conference will instead be hosting the tournament at conference schools.

According to a release by the MUDECAS Association, the conference's decision was in no way a reflection of any negative feelings toward the Kiwanis Club, SCC or Beatrice High School.

"Rather the conference wanted to have a plan in place that is a little more predictable given the many uncertainties involved with the pandemic, therefore the tournament will be hosted by conference schools," the release said.

The consensus opinion of the conference members was that home-court advantage is less important than traveling distance. With that in mind, a bracket has been approved that allows for schools within each division to be assigned to host sites each round so that total traveling distance for schools would be minimized to the greatest degree possible for each round of the tournament.