National champs Grabouski, Richards set to compete at Octoberfest

Beatrice area drivers are no strangers to winning IMCA National Championships.

Johnny Saathoff and Jordan Grabouski both have multiple National Championship trophies. This season they were joined by Dillon Richards of Wymore in bringing a National Championship back to the Beatrice racing community.

Race Promoter Toby Kruse said Beatrice's history of producing national championships is a big deal.

“It is really kind of a neat deal for Beatrice," Kruse said. "It really speaks about the caliber of the weekly racing at Beatrice Speedway.”

Dillon Richards secured his first as he won the 2022 Hobby Stock National Championship.

“It feels really good," Richard said. "We put in a lot of work, time, and money into winning the championship”.

Richards also won track championships at Beatrice Speedway and Eagle Raceway.

“It really took working in the shop every night with my crew," he said.

Richards plans to celebrate with his crew: Mike “Bud” Corey, Jeff Creek, Wade and Ed Jungbluth following the IMCA National Championship banquet in December, which will be held in Lincoln this year.

Richards is sponsored by S & L Trenching, Fester’s Bait and Tackle, Jet Racing, In-line Healing and Tomlinson Motorsports. Richards is a graduate of Lewiston High School and currently lives in Wymore and is employed by Nelson Tree Service.

His wife Callie shares his passion for racing as she drives a Sport Compact, winning the 2022 Beatrice Speedway Track Championship. He is also supported by his parents and other family members including stepdaughter Paisley.

Richards voiced excitement as he is beginning the transition into the IMCA Stock Car Class. He has had six nights racing in the class this Fall, driving a Jet Racing stock car. Last Saturday night at Salina Speedway, he won his heat and first A feature in the class.

“It was awesome," Richards said. "Winning a feature in a class is so tough to get a win. It was really cool."

He plans on participating in the stock car class this weekend at the IMCA Fall Nationals at Beatrice Speedway. He plans on racing the class full time next season. He said his goals in racing is to be the best he can in every class he competes and at every level he races.

No stranger to winning National Championships, Jordan Grabouski is the 2022 IMCA Modified Champion. This is his fifth Modified Championship. He also has one IMCA Stock Car National Championship.

“It was really more challenging this year which made it more fun, Grabouski said.

Grabouski said he changed his focus on winning local track championships as a change in strategy in winning this year’s crown. In addition to the National Championship, he also won season point championships at Beatrice and Eagle in both the modified and stock car classes. He was the inaugural winner of the Nebraska Dirt Crown Championship stock car series that took place across the state’s race tracks.

Like Richards, Grabouski plans on celebrating the championship at the IMCA Banquet.

“It is awesome that the banquet is in Lincoln with two national champions coming from Beatrice Speedway," Grabouski saidl

His crew consists of crew chief Josh Hausman, Bryson Fralin, Eric Eberling, Scott Parde and Steve Durman. He is also support by his wife Whitney and young daughters Jones and Jorga.

Grabouski graduated Beatrice high school and joked that he went to college at Twin Rivers, saying he began working for Steve (Swarthout) right out of high school.

He said that his success would not be possible without sponsors such as Twin Rivers, Intergra Racing Shocks, Frisen Crate Engines and Schimdts Incorporated plus many others. Grabouski said that he will be embarking into new adventures for the 2023 racing season.

“We will be building our own modified chassis starting next year," Grabouski said.

Fall Nationals will begin with a test and tune session Thursday evening. Kruse voiced excitement for the weekend due to the predicated moderate weather conditions.

“Good weather means a good turn out of cars and fans," Kruse said.

There will be six classes of cars racing each night with the addition of the Modified Lite Class.

Flo Racing will provide pay per view coverage both nights. Women for Racing will as always be on hand, selling shirts and hoodies. They will also host a breakfast at the track Saturday morning. They will conduct 50/50 raffles each night with the WFR and Breast Cancer Awareness benefiting from the funds raised. Racing starts at 7 p.m. Friday and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.