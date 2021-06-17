Neapco Juniors beat North Star; Emark Seniors fall

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors rallied from behind twice to beat Lincoln North Star 9-8 Wednesday at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

North Star jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first two innings, but Neapco rallied to take a 5-4 lead. North Star jumped back on top 7-5, but Beatrice would score three runs in the fourth inning and one run in the fifth inning before hanging on for the 9-8 win.

After North Star scored three runs in the first inning and one run in the top of the second inning, Beatrice would score four runs in the bottom of the second.

Colton Belding got the rally started with a hit by pitch and Luke Hamilton followed that up with a single. Trey Henning's bunt attempt was mishandled by the defense, loading the bases with nobody out.

Trevin Lang grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed a run to score. Eastin Starlin's two-RBI double made it 4-3 and a wild pitch would allow the tying run to score.

Neapco took the lead with one run in the bottom of the third. Luke Hamilton led off with a walk before two outs were recorded. Starlin singled, Josh Buhr walked and Jaxson Blackburn also walked, forcing in a run to make it 5-4.

North Star plated three runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 7-5 lead.