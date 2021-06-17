Neapco Juniors beat North Star; Emark Seniors fall

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors rallied from behind twice to beat Lincoln North Star 9-8 Wednesday at Christenson Field in Beatrice.
North Star jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first two innings, but Neapco rallied to take a 5-4 lead. North Star jumped back on top 7-5, but Beatrice would score three runs in the fourth inning and one run in the fifth inning before hanging on for the 9-8 win.
After North Star scored three runs in the first inning and one run in the top of the second inning, Beatrice would score four runs in the bottom of the second.
Colton Belding got the rally started with a hit by pitch and Luke Hamilton followed that up with a single. Trey Henning's bunt attempt was mishandled by the defense, loading the bases with nobody out.
Trevin Lang grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed a run to score. Eastin Starlin's two-RBI double made it 4-3 and a wild pitch would allow the tying run to score.
Neapco took the lead with one run in the bottom of the third. Luke Hamilton led off with a walk before two outs were recorded. Starlin singled, Josh Buhr walked and Jaxson Blackburn also walked, forcing in a run to make it 5-4.
North Star plated three runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 7-5 lead.
Neapco rallied in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Belding singled and Hamilton walked. Henning's RBI double made it 7-6. With two outs, Starlin's RBI single made it 7-7. Isaiah Achtemeier then reached on an error, which allowed the go-ahead run to score.
Beatrice would get an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth. Buhr reached on an error and Dominik Salazar singled, putting runners at first and third. An error on a stolen base attempt allowed the run to score, making it 9-7.
North Star scored one run in the sixth, but would leave the bases loaded, keeping Beatrice in front by one. The game was called after six innings due to the time limit.
Beatrice had eight hits in the game. Starlin had a double, two singles, three RBI's and a run scored. Henning had a double while Blackburn, Salazar, Belding and Hamilton had a single each.
Blackburn pitched two innings giving up four runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out three and walking one. Salazar pitched four innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on five his while striking out one and walking two.
Neapco improves to 16-3 on the season and will be in action this weekend at the Battle of Omaha Tournament. Their next home game will be Wednesday when they host Fremont at 5 p.m.
The Beatrice Exmark Seniors fell to North Star 5-2 Wednesday night at Christenson Field.
North Star scored four runs in the first inning and one run in the second inning. Beatrice had single runs in the first and fourth innings.
Exmark had three hits in the game, two singles by Will Reimer and a single by Cayden Eggert.