The Beatrice Neapco Juniors let a six run lead slip away, but were ultimately able to prevail against Lincoln North Star.

Neapco won the game 8-6 at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

They scored two runs in the first inning and four runs in the third inning to open a 6-0 lead, but North Star scored one run in the fourth inning and five more in the fifth inning to tie it 6-6.

In the bottom of the fifth, Isaias Achtemeier led off the inning with a single and John Riesen walked. After an out was recorded, Achtemeier stole third and scored on a wild pitch to give Beatrice a 7-6 lead. An error allowed another run to score, extending the lead to 8-6.

After the fifth inning ended, the game was called due to the time limit, giving Beatrice the 8-6 win.

Prior to the dramatic fifth inning, Beatrice had taken control of the game from the start with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Riesen led off the first inning with a double. He advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on Ty Weichel's sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

Owen Reis kept the inning going with a single and then scored on Nolan Schmale's RBI double to make it 2-0 after one inning.

Beatrice's big inning came in the bottom of the third. Owen Reis led off by reaching on an error. Back-to-back singles by Isaiah DeBoer and Schmale loaded the bases with nobody out.

An RBI single by Cason Prall brought in the first run. A wild pitch allowed another run to score, making it 4-0.

Carson Workman then walked to re-load the bases. Jace Hanshaw grounded into a double play, but a run would score on the play, making it 5-0. A passed ball allowed one more run to score, making it 6-0.

North Star rallied for one run in the top of the fourth after a single, a walk and a Beatrice error.

North Star's big inning came in the top of the fifth when they tied it with five runs. Five walks, a hit batsman and error and a double led to the five runs, making it 6-6 and setting up the decisive fifth inning.

Riesen pitched the first four innings for Beatrice, giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit while striking out seven and walking three. Tyler Erikson and Prall combined to pitch the fifth inning. Prall picked up the win, recording two outs--both strikeouts- while giving up no hits and walking one.

Neapco had eight hits in the game. Schmale had a double and a single while Prall had two singles. Riesen had a double while Reis, Deboer and Achtemeier had a single each.

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors are now 10-6 on the season and will return to action on Friday when they travel to Seward.