Neapco Juniors open tourney with a win

Beatrice regained a one run lead in the bottom of the fifth. Josh Buhr reached on a dropped third strike and wen tot third on Blackburn's double. A passed ball eventually allowed him to score, making it 8-7.

Beatrice's big inning came in the sixth inning when they would add six runs. With one out, Eastin Starlin and Mangnall singled and Gage Wolter walked to load the bases. Buhr was hit by a pitch, allowing one run to score. Another scored on a wild pitch before Blakcburn's RBI single made it 11-7.

Feist's RBI single made it 12-7 and Nelson's two-RBI double made it 14-7.

Hickman would get three runs in the seventh, but it wouldn't be enough as Beatrice held on for the 14-10 win.

Nelson led the way for Beatrice's offense with two doubles and two singles while Blackburn had a double and two singles. Feist had two singles while Belding had a double. Adding a single each was Starlin, Mangnall and Lang.

Nelson pitched two innings, giving up three runs (none earned) on two hits while strikin gout five and walking one. Lang pitched two innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on two hits while striking out none and walking four.