Neapco Juniors open tourney with a win

NEBRASKA CITY -- The Beatrice Neapco Juniors got their B1 Area Tournament off to a good start with a win over Hickman Sunday night.
Beatrice out-slugged Hickman 14-10 to advance in the tournament. The game was originally schedule for Saturday night, but was postponed to Sunday due to Saturday's storms.
Neapco fell behind early on Sunday when Hickma scored three runs in the top of the second. All three runs came with two outs. A double, a walk, an error and a single led to the three runs.
Beatrice would score four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-3 lead. Luke Feist walked, Deegan Nelson singled and Colton Belding was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out. Luke Hamilton walked, which forced in the first run.
With one out, Collin Mangnall reached on an error, which allowed another run to score. Tevin Lang then reached on an error, which allowed two more runs to score, making it 4-3.
Beatrice added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Jaxson Blackburn led off with a single and Feist followed that up with a single of his own. One run would score on an error and another scored on Nelson's RBI double. Belding's RBI double then made it 7-3.
Hickman would score four runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game. An error, two walks, a single and a double led to the four runs for Hickman.
Beatrice regained a one run lead in the bottom of the fifth. Josh Buhr reached on a dropped third strike and wen tot third on Blackburn's double. A passed ball eventually allowed him to score, making it 8-7.
Beatrice's big inning came in the sixth inning when they would add six runs. With one out, Eastin Starlin and Mangnall singled and Gage Wolter walked to load the bases. Buhr was hit by a pitch, allowing one run to score. Another scored on a wild pitch before Blakcburn's RBI single made it 11-7.
Feist's RBI single made it 12-7 and Nelson's two-RBI double made it 14-7.
Hickman would get three runs in the seventh, but it wouldn't be enough as Beatrice held on for the 14-10 win.
Nelson led the way for Beatrice's offense with two doubles and two singles while Blackburn had a double and two singles. Feist had two singles while Belding had a double. Adding a single each was Starlin, Mangnall and Lang.
Nelson pitched two innings, giving up three runs (none earned) on two hits while strikin gout five and walking one. Lang pitched two innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on two hits while striking out none and walking four.
Blackburn pitched a scoreless inning, giving up one hit while walking two. Wolter and Feist combined to pitch the last two innings. Wolter pitched 1.2 innings, giving up three earned runs on three hits while striking out one and walking three. Feist faced one batter and was able to retire him.
Beatrice, the top seed in the tournament, played third-seeded Nebraska City at 8 p.m. Monday night. That game was not over by press time Monday night. With a win, Beatrice would be the only remaining undefeated team remaining in the tournament and would play at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. A loss would drop them to an elimination game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The winner of the tournament advances to Class B State in Crete.
Tecumseh unbeaten in C3 Tournament
The Tecumseh Juniors have won their first two games of the C3 Area Tournament in Syracuse.
Tecumseh, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, beat sixth-seeded Adams on Friday and beat second-seeded Syracuse on Sunday.
They will now play fourth-seeded Bennet/Palmyra at 7 p.m. on Monday in a battle of the tournament's only two unbeaten teams.
Wymore is still alive in the tournament. After a loss to Bennet/Palmyra on Friday, they play an elimination game against Syracuse at 4:15 p.m on Monday. Adams is also still alive in the tournament. They beat Pawnee City on Sunday and play in an elimination game against EMN Nationals on Monday. Pawnee City has been elimianted.
In the C4 Area Tournament in Beaver Crossing, Tri County is still alive. They are the third-seed in the tournament and opened with a win over fourth-seeded Wilber on Friday, but lost to second-seeded BDS on Saturday.
Tri County then won an elimination game over UBC Friend on Sunday, propelling them to another elimiantion game against BDS on Monday at 6 p.m. The winner of that will play undefeated Lincoln Christian in the championship game at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday where they will have to win twice. Wilber has been eliminated.
The winner of the two Class C Area Tournaments will advance to state in Pender.