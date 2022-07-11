Neapco Juniors' season ends with loss to Hickman

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors fell to Hickman Sunday night in the B1 Area Tournament, ending their season.

Beatrice fell to Hickman 6-3 in Auburn.

After both teams went scoreless in the first two innings, it was Beatrice that struck first in the top of the third. With one out, Colin Mangnall singled and stole second. He eventually scored on Josh Reisen's RBI single, making it 1-0.

Hickman got that run right back in the bottom of the third. Logan White led off with a walk. After a sacrifice bunt, L Cose's RBI single made it 1-1.

Beatrice rallied for two runs in the top of the fourth. Wyatt McGinty was hit by a pitch, Trevin Lang reached on an error and Isaiah Achtemeier singled to load the bases with nobody out.

Owen Reis was hit by a pitch, which forced in a run. Ty Weichel's RBI single made it 3-1. That would be the only two runs Neapco would get out of the inning, though.

Hickman got both those runs back in the bottom of the fourth. Jordan Monroe led off with a single. Kaden Kier walked to put runners at first and third with one out. Brodie Hoover then reached on an error, which allowed one run to score. Another run would score on a pass ball to make it 3-3.

A double by Austen Holt and an eventual wild pitch led to a run for Hickman in the bottom of the fifth, giving them a 4-3 lead. Singles by Hoover and White in the bottom of the sixth inning led to two more runs for Hickman, making it 6-3.

Beatrice would go down in order in the seventh inning, making the final score 6-3.

Gage Wolter pitched 5.1 innings for Beatrice, giving up six runs (five earned) on seven hits while striking out two and walking four. Shelton Crawford got the final two outs for Beatrice and gave up no hits.

Beatrice had four hits in the game -- all singles. Reisen, Achtemeier, Weichel and Mangnall had a single each.

White pitched six innings for Hickman, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out three and walking none. Monroe pitched the final inning, giving up no runs on no hits.

Neapco fell to Sunday's elimination game after losing to Nebraska City 17-9 on Saturday. Beatrice had an 8-1 lead in the game, but gave up four runs in the third inning, eight runs in the fourth inning and four runs in the fifth inning.

Neapco had seven defensive errors in the game. Lang, Roeder, Reisen, Crawford and Weichel all combined to pitch.

Beatrice had seven hits -- all singles. Mangnall had two singles while Crawford, McGinty, D Roeder, Lang and Achtemeier had a single each.

Beatrice opened the tournament with an 8-0 win over Fairbury on Friday.

Reis pitched all six innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out eight and walking none.

The Neapco offense scored three runs in the first inning and five runs in the sixth inning. They had nine hits in the game.

Lang and Crawford had a double and a single each while McGinty had two singles. Reisen had a home run, Hamilton had a double and Weichel had a single.

Beatrice's season comes to an end after posting a 14-16 record. Hickman plays Auburn Monday night and the winner of that will have to beat Nebraska City twice on Tuesday.

Tri County Juniors reach area tournament final

The Tri County Juniors are the only remaining unbeaten team in the C4 Area Tournament being hosted by Hebron.

Tri County was the No. 1 seed in the tournament and opened with a 9-1 win over sixth-seeded Utical-Beaver Crossing. They then defeated host team Hebron 4-3 on Saturday before beating Wilber 9-3 on Sunday, putting them in Tuesday's championship game.

In the win over Wilber, Caden Bales pitched two innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits while striking out two and walking one. Carter Siems pitched 4.2 innings, giving up one earned run on four this while striking out three and walking one. Dusty Kapke also recorded an out for Tri County.

Tri County had 10 hits in the game. Siems had a double and three singles while Kapke had three singles, Cael Washburn had a double and Tayden Gronemeyer and Pierce Damrow had a single each.

Owen Smith, Carter Skleba and Cash Keslar all combined to pitch for Wilber.

Wilber had 11 hits in the game. Smith had a double and two singles while Keslar had a double and a single and Carson Radcliff had two singles. Carter Skleba, Jack Zimmerman, Nick Jacobson and Karsen Fisher had a single each.

Tri County will play at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday against the winner of Monday's elimination game between Wilber and UBC. Tri County will have to be beaten twice.

With a win, they would advance to the Class C State Tournament at Creighton.