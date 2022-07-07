Neapco Juniors set to open area tournament

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors are set to open B1 Tournament action Friday night in Auburn.

Beatrice has earned the No. 3 seed in the tournament and will play at 8 p.m. Friday against fourth-seeded Fairbury.

With a win, Beatrice would play at 8 p.m. on Saturday against the winner of second-seeded Hickman and fifth-seeded Nebraska City. Those two teams play at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The loser of the Beatrice/Fairbury game will play in an elimination game at 5 p.m. on Saturday against the loser of top-seeded Auburn and sixth-seeded Crete.

The tournament is double elimination with the championship taking place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday with the if necessary game to follow.

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors are 13-14 on the season. They wrapped up their regular season on Tuesday when they defeated the Omaha Spikes 9-1.

The game was scoreless through the first three innings. Omaha scored one run in the fourth inning, but Beatrice scored two runs in the fourth inning and seven runs in the fifth inning to win 9-1.

Darrant Roeder got the fourth inning rally started by reaching on an error and Owen Reis walked. The two runners advanced on a wild pitch. Another wild pitch allowed one run to score and a ground out allowed the second run to score, making it 2-1.

In the fifth inning. Gage Wolter led off by reaching on a walk and Wyatt McGinty singled to put runners at first and third. Isaiah Acthemeier grounded out, which allowed a run to score.

Roeder was hit by a pitch and Reis' RBI double made it 4-1. Isaac DeBoer's RBI single brought in another run. Luke Hamilton was hit by a pitch to load the bases. John Reisen was hit by a pitch, foricng in a run to make it 6-1. G Cline walked to force in another run. McGinty's two-RBI single made 9-1, which would be the final score.

Ty Weichel pitched two innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out none and walking two. Reis pitched two innings, giving up one unearned run on no hits while striking out one and walking two. DeBoer pitched one hitless inning, striking one.

Beatrice had nine hits in the game. Reis had a double and a single while McGinty had two singles, Hamilton had a double and Reisen, Roeder, Weichel and Colin Mangnall and DeBoer had a single each.

Exmark Seniors fall to Lincoln Pius X

The Beatrice Exmark Seniors traveled to Lincoln Pius X on Wednesday and fell 4-2.

Qwin Zabokrtsky, Parker Tegtmeier, Kai Mayfield, Austin Burroughs and Dylan Roeder all pitched in the game.

Beatrice had three hits in the game. Burroughs had a triple and a double while Max Reis had a single.

Examrk is now 10-12 on the season and will be in action again this weekend when they play in the Omaha Roncalli Tournament.