Neapco Juniors stay hot with win over Southwest

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors jumped out to an early lead against Lincoln Southwest and never relinquished it.
Beatrice defeated Southwest 9-3 in six innings Tuesday night at Christenson Field in Beatrice.
Beatrice jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the bottom of the first.
Jaxson Blackburn started the rally with a single and Luke Feist followed that up with a walk. Deegan Nelson's single loaded the bases with nobody out.
Lincoln Southwest would record the first out, but a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Luke Hamilton brought in two runs. An RBI single by Trey Henning made it 3-0.
Southwest would get one of those runs back in the top of the second. A walk and a triple with two outs led to the run, making it 3-1.
Neapco would score a run in the bottom of the first. With two outs, Luke Feist walked and Deegan Nelson singled. A passed ball allowed Feist to score, making it 4-1.
Neither team would score the next two innings. Southwest would score a run in the top of the fifth. With two outs, a walk and two singles led to the run, making it 4-2.
Neapco would score three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Colton Belding led off by getting hit by a pitch and Hamilton singled to put runners at first and second. Trevin Lang singled to load the bases with one out.
Eastin Starlin then grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed a run to score. A wild pitch and an error would allow two more runs to score, making the score 7-2.
A double, a single and a passed ball allowed Lincoln Southwest to get a run back in the top of the sixth, making it 7-3.
Neapco would add two more runs in the sixth inning before the game was called due to time limit. Deegan Nelson led off with a single and Belding was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second with one out.
The runners advanced on a passed ball and Hamilton's sacrifice fly scored one run. Henning's RBI double brought in another run, making the final score 9-3.
Beatrice had 10 hits in the game including four singles by Nelson. Henning had a double and a single while Blackburn, Hamilton, Starlin and Josh Buhr had a single each.
Nelson pitched the first two innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out three and walking one. Eastin Starlin pitched three innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out three and walking three. Dominik Salazar pitched one inning, giving up one unearned run on two hits while striking out two and walking one.
Beatrice improves to 16-2 on the season and will be in action again on Wednesday when they host Lincoln North Star at 5 p.m. at Christenson Field.