Neapco Juniors stay hot with win over Southwest

The Beatrice Neapco Juniors jumped out to an early lead against Lincoln Southwest and never relinquished it.

Beatrice defeated Southwest 9-3 in six innings Tuesday night at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

Beatrice jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the bottom of the first.

Jaxson Blackburn started the rally with a single and Luke Feist followed that up with a walk. Deegan Nelson's single loaded the bases with nobody out.

Lincoln Southwest would record the first out, but a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Luke Hamilton brought in two runs. An RBI single by Trey Henning made it 3-0.

Southwest would get one of those runs back in the top of the second. A walk and a triple with two outs led to the run, making it 3-1.

Neapco would score a run in the bottom of the first. With two outs, Luke Feist walked and Deegan Nelson singled. A passed ball allowed Feist to score, making it 4-1.

Neither team would score the next two innings. Southwest would score a run in the top of the fifth. With two outs, a walk and two singles led to the run, making it 4-2.