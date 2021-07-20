Neapco one win away from state championship

WAVERLY -- The Beatrice Neapco Juniors are one win away from a state championship and they'll have two chances to get it done.

Beatrice defeated Blair 5-2 on Tuesday, assuring that they'll need to be beaten twice on Wednesday by either Pierce or Waverly.

Trey Henning was dominant on the mound, pitching nearly a complete game in the win. He pitched 6.2 innings, giving up two unearned runs on seven hits while striking out 10 and walking none. He was forced out of the game due to the pitch limit in the seventh inning. It took Wyatt McGinty just one pitch to record the final out.

Henning's ability to go so deep in the game insures Beatrice will have most of their remaining pitching staff available for Wednesday's championship.

Beatrice scored first in the game against Blair. In the bottom of the first inning, Jaxson Blackburn ignited the offense with a lead off double and then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Luke Feist's ground out allowed Blackburn to score, making it 1-0 early.

Neapco wasn't done in the first inning. Deegan Nelson got things going again with a single before Colton Belding walked and Luke Hamilton singled to load the bases with one out. Dominik Salazar then grounded out, allowing another run to score, making it 2-0.

