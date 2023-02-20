OMAHA -- Beatrice's Deegan Nelson came up just short in his state championship match of the Class B 195-pound division Saturday night at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Nelson had a record of 38-2 going into the match and was ranked No. 2 in Class B. His opponent was No. 1 ranked Mason Villwok of Elkhorn, who was ranked No. 1 in Class B.

The two wrestlers were tied 0-0 after the first period. Villwok scored an escape in the second period to take a 1-0 lead, but Nelson was able to tie it up.

In the third period, Villwok was able to score a take down with 14 seconds left to take a 3-1 lead. He then allowed Nelson to escape to make it 3-2, but Nelson would be unable to get another point, giving Villwok the win.

It's the second consecutive year Nelson has finished state runner-up. Last year, he finished second in the 182-pound division.

The Orangemen managed to finish sixth place as a team. They finished with 84 points.

Omaha Skutt won the Class B team championship with 164 while Bennington had 135, Waverly had 121, Blair had 119 and Hastings had 87.

Caden Eggleston bounced back strong after his semifinal loss Friday night in the 152-pound division. He won his consolation semifinal match with a 4-2 sudden victory and then won a 6-3 decision in his third place match.

Cole Karlin lost his first round match on Thursday in the 113-pound division, but then rallied for four straight wins, including a pinfall win in his consolation semifinal match on Saturday. He lost his third place match 10-5, giving him a fourth place medal.

Tristan Reinke won his consolation semifinal match 4-3 in the 126-pound division. In his third place match, he lost an 8-0 major decision, giving him fourth place for the tournament.

Gavin Vanover battled back through the 120-pound division, but on Saturday, he lost a 7-3 decision in his consolation semifinal match. He won his fifth place match by pinfall.

Beatrice had one medalist in the girls brackets. After falling in her 115-pound semifinal match on Friday, Maschmann came back with a 6-0 win in her consolation semifinal match. She lost a 6-3 decision in her third place match, giving her fourth place for the tournament.