No. 1 Lady Titans rally to beat Omaha Skutt

OMAHA — The shots were not falling in the third quarter.
But Norris never lost confidence.
The Class B No. 1 Titans kept shooting and found the bottom of the net in crunch time to rally for a 51-48 win against sixth-ranked Omaha Skutt on Tuesday night at Omaha Skutt High School.
Norris was just 1-for-9 from the field during a five-point third quarter, and Omaha Skutt made it an uphill climb after taking a 37-30 lead early in the fourth.
But the Titans responded with scores — all three-pointers — on four consecutive trips down the court. Kalli Kroeker hit a three, then Delaney White and Ella Waters. Kroeker hit another to tie the game at 42-42.
“We were reminded every play, every possession by our coaches and our teammates to keep shooting,” said Kroeker, who finished with a team-best 11 points. “We know we’re a great shooting team, we shoot every day in practice and that’s kind of our game.
“We have no reason to not be confident in our shot.”
After hitting the game-tying three, Kroeker got a steal and layup to give Norris (17-1) a two-point lead with 2 minutes, 23 seconds remaining. The Titans, aided by four consecutive steals on defense, never relinquished the lead.
The Titans’ length in its 1-3-1 defense, with the 6-foot-3 Waters at the top, stymied the SkyHawks (16-4) late.
“We can force passes over the top and that allows our defense to adjust and gets us time to adjust against a quick team like Skutt,” Norris coach Mark Hagerman said.
Brianna Stai and White each added 10 points for the Titans, who had to rally against No. 4 Beatrice a week earlier, and will see No. 2 Elkhorn North on Friday.
Similar to the Beatrice meeting, Norris did not play its best game, but Hagerman was happy with how his team persevered.
“The kids found a way to win and that’s the most important thing," Hagerman said.
Cece Behrens was a handful for the Titans. The Omaha Skutt senior and soccer standout finished with 21 points, including eight in the final quarter.
Skutt, which has lost three straight (all to rated foes) is trying to adjust without 6-4 post player Lindsay Krause. The Nebraska volleyball recruit, who is averaging a double-double, has been sidelined by a knee injury and coach Kip Colony said he is hopeful she’ll return in the postseason.
Despite being without Krause, Omaha Skutt nearly picked up its biggest win of the season.
“We’re not real big on moral victories and I don’t think these kids are,” Colony said. “But we want a solid effort, we want to see team unity and we want to see kids playing with heart. And I’ll be honest with you, I thought we had that tonight.”
Omaha Skutt boys 66, Norris 58
Senior Charlie Fletcher scored 12 points, and seniors Ben Hawk and Luke Skar, and junior James Gninefou each added 11 to lead the No. 3 SkyHawks past the No. 2 Titans.
Omaha Skutt (13-4) opened the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run to take a 45-39 lead, and pushed the advantage to double digits on a bucket by Skar.
Norris trimmed the lead to four on a three from Brayson Mueller with 2:40 remaining, but Gninefou immediately answered with a floater in the lane.
Senior Trey Deveaux led the Titans (14-2) with 22 points.
Other Sunland scores
Girls
BDS 54, MERIDIAN 37
BDS 16 8 18 12 -- 54
Meridian 9 6 16 6 -- 37
BDS--Kamler 7, M. Sliva 1, B. Kadel 3, Schlegel 5, Bolte 15, T. Sliva 10, Miller 7, Hudson 6.
Meridian--Pribyl 11, Kujath 4, Kort 11, Stewart 4, Schwisow 2, Most 1, Ward 4.
SEWARD 49, FAIRBURY 44
Fairbury 15 10 8 11 -- 44
Seward 7 21 5 16 -- 49
Fairbury--Ohlde 10, Mans 3, York 7, McCord 10, Tracy 14.
Seward--Miller 13, Benedict 10, Ringler 2, Doming 3, Sloup 16, Lliteras 5.
Boys
FALLS CITY 51, DILLER-ODELL 45
Falls City 15 16 14 6 6 -- 51
Diller-Odell 13 14 14 14 4 -- 45
Falls City--stats not provided.
Diller-Odell--Meyer 14, Lyons 9, Jurgens 8, Ebeling 4, Jones 3, Mohr 3, Sutton 2, Faxon 2.
SEWARD 69, FAIRBURY 47
Fairbury 10 15 8 14 -- 47
Seward 15 17 19 18 -- 69
Fairbury--Smith 14, Biehl 6, Martin 1, An. Novotny 12, Starr 14.
Seward--Covalt 19, Schaefer 2, Trost 6, Sukup 14, Ruth 2, Hochstein 2, Limback 14, Tvrdy 1, Schroeder 9.
SOUTHERN 66, LEWISTON 44
Southern 13 25 17 11 -- 66
Lewiston 9 8 19 8 -- 44
Southern--stats not provided.
Lewiston--Salts 2, Gonzalez 2, Barker 13, McHenry 4, Christen 20, Janssen 3.
TRI COUNTY 72, HTRS 60
HTRS 9 12 14 25 -- 60
Tri County 16 15 19 22 -- 72
HTRS--Schaardt 22, Knudson 19, Kostecka 7, Plager 6, Joy 5, Woolard 1.
Tri County--Jantzen 34, Co. Siems 16, Larson 15, Janssen 4, Weichel 2, Ca. Siems 1.
WILBER-CLATONIA 44, SUTTON 39
Sutton 11 4 13 11 -- 39
Wilber-Clatonia 11 10 7 16 -- 44
Sutton--Jones 14, Baldwin 10, Wiseman 9, Haight 4, Herndon 2.
Wilber-Clatonia--Thompson 19, Combs 8, Homolka 8, Kracke 5, Hoover 4.