No. 1 Lady Titans rally to beat Omaha Skutt

“We can force passes over the top and that allows our defense to adjust and gets us time to adjust against a quick team like Skutt,” Norris coach Mark Hagerman said.

Brianna Stai and White each added 10 points for the Titans, who had to rally against No. 4 Beatrice a week earlier, and will see No. 2 Elkhorn North on Friday.

Similar to the Beatrice meeting, Norris did not play its best game, but Hagerman was happy with how his team persevered.

“The kids found a way to win and that’s the most important thing," Hagerman said.

Cece Behrens was a handful for the Titans. The Omaha Skutt senior and soccer standout finished with 21 points, including eight in the final quarter.

Skutt, which has lost three straight (all to rated foes) is trying to adjust without 6-4 post player Lindsay Krause. The Nebraska volleyball recruit, who is averaging a double-double, has been sidelined by a knee injury and coach Kip Colony said he is hopeful she’ll return in the postseason.

Despite being without Krause, Omaha Skutt nearly picked up its biggest win of the season.