No. 1 Norris cruises to district title

Norris volleyball coach Christina Boesiger had the varsity players over for breakfast Saturday morning ahead of their district volleyball final against Blair.

It's sort of a tradition now.

Part of the tradition, because district finals are typically in November, is a Christmas-themed get-together where Boesiger hands out ornaments to each player.

This year's district finals were before Halloween, so Boesiger thought about holding off any Christmas cheer.

"Maisie (Boesiger) said you can't stop the tradition now," the coach said. "We had our little Christmas morning breakfast in October.

"It's fun and just kind of a reward for being able to host a district. It's something everyone looks forward to."

The top-ranked Titans are keeping another tradition going. They're heading to the state tournament for a fourth straight season after a dominant 25-12, 25-5, 25-10 victory against Blair in the B-1 final at Norris Middle School.

Norris (33-2) left no doubt, jumping to leads of 8-1 and 15-6 in the first set, and 10-1 in the second. Blair never led or forged a tie in any set.

The victory included a 23-3 run in the second set, a run that had it all for Norris. Sophomore Celia Spilker blocked a kill attempt to give Norris a 16-2 lead, and Maisie Boesiger followed by diving to the floor for a save, which set up an Ella Waters dump kill.

"We played very disciplined in that second set and we barely had any errors," Coach Boesiger said. "They just came out and were pretty much flawless in that second set.

"Definitely a clean set for us."

It was also a very efficient match.

Senior Sydney Jelinek had 13 kills on 21 swings, Waters had 11 kills on 21 attempts and junior Gracie Kircher had 11 on 16 tries. Norris had 16 aces and Maisie Boesiger had 33 assists.

Norris' 33 victories are a school record, and the seniors have won four district championships, but the Titans, who finished runners-up to Omaha Skutt last year, know there is much more to accomplish. They'll head to state as the No. 1 seed.

They'll worry about that soon enough. On Saturday, the Titans enjoyed winning another volleyball match with a side of Christmas cheer.

"We told them to enjoy the weekend and enjoy this, but it kind of starts over on Monday," Coach Boesiger said. "Everyone is back to 0-0 and you're not really guaranteed anything. So I think the girls will enjoy their hard work.

"They have lots to be proud of and excited about, but they know they have a lot of goals out there they want to accomplish."

Fairbury falls to Lakeview

The Fairbury volleyball season came to an end on Saturday with a three set loss to Columbus Lakeview.

The Lady Jeffs, who were the No. 13 seed in Class C1 lost to No. 4 seed Lakeview 25-12, 25-18, 25-14.

Lakeview advanced to the state tournament while Fairbury's season comes to an end after posting a 23-9 record.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.