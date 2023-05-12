OMAHA — Norris scored just 41 seconds into its match at the state soccer tournament on Thursday, and off goes the No. 1-ranked team, right?

Not so fast.

Instead, the Titans had to go the distance to advance, beating No. 7 Bennington 2-1 in a shootout in the opening round of the Class B girls bracket.

Norris won the shootout 4-1. Norris goalie Ize Tidball made saves on 2 of 3 shots.

Norris (17-1) rides a 15-match winning streak going into the state semifinals, which is noon Saturday against Omaha Duchesne.

Norris is trying to win the whole thing after finishing state runner-up to Omaha Skutt the previous two seasons.

Sullivan scored just 41 seconds into the match when she knocked in a shot right in front of the goal for her team-best 26th goal of the season.

It was one of the fastest goals the Titans have scored all season.

“A lot of times when that happens you think the game is going to be easy,” Norris coach Arnold Talero said. “But give credit to Bennington. They settled down, and started countering us, and countered us for a goal. They did a good job.”

Bennington tied the match in the 24th minute when Harlie Taylor scored on a shot from 9 yards away.

In the second half, each team’s goalie made a game-saving save. Over the 100 minutes of regulation and overtime, Bennington led in shots on goal, 7-6.

“They definitely had me on my toes the whole game because their breakaways are just deadly,” Tidball said. “And one got away from me.”

Norris had been in just one shootout this season, winning against Elkhorn.

In Thursday’s shootout, Norris gained the early advantage when Tidball made a diving save to her right in the first round.

“It was great,” Tidball said. “It was like, ‘You got one, now let’s get two.’”

She got two, making another save on a shot up the middle in the third round that all but sealed the win.

“(Tidball is) incredible,” Talero said. “She’s another one of our freshmen, but she’s stepped up. We know that she’s a great goalie, and stops a lot of (kicks) in practice. We felt confident going into (the shootout). We’ve practiced that a lot. She just stepped up and had a great couple of stops. And our players put it in the back of the net. That’s what it takes, too. It takes a team effort.”

Each of Norris’ four shooters confidently made their kicks in the shootout – Sullivan, Claire Macklin, Payton Wilkinson and Grace Kohler.

Tidball has played goalie since the fourth grade, when her team needed one and she volunteered.

Now she helped get Norris another step closer to its first state championship.

“It’s exciting,” Tidball said. “As a freshman, I’ve never really had this experience. And at Norris, the upperclassmen are saying, ‘Third time is the charm.’”

Omaha Duchesne 3, Omaha Gross 0: Third-ranked Omaha Duchesne erupted with three goals over 23 minutes in the second half to beat unranked Omaha Gross in the first round.

Sophomore forward Claire Quattrocchi scored the winning goal with 30 minutes remaining in the second half. Tatum Vaughan and June Mullen also scored.

Omaha Gross (8-7) was a surprise state team. In the district final, 16th seed Gross beat No. 1 seed Northwest 1-0.