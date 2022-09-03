No. 2 Beatrice out-slugs No. 4 Scottsbluff

The Beatrice bats were all over Scottsbluff's pitching Friday afternoon at Kiwanis Field in Beatrice.

The Class B No. 2 ranked Lady O defeated No. 4 Scottsbluff 20-11 in five innings.

Beatrice had 17 hits in the game, including nine extra bases hits. Sadie Hereth had a home run, two doubles, a single and six RBI's. Avery Barnard had a home run, a double, a single, five RBI's and four runs scored. Riley Schwisow had three doubles and two RBI 's

It was Scottsbluff that struck first, though, with three runs in the top of the first inning. A hit batsman, three singles and a dropped third strike led to the run.

Beatrice struck back quickly with two runs in the bottom of the first. Back-to-back doubles by Riley Schwisow and Sadie Hereth led to the first run. A passed ball and a ground out allowed Hereth to score, making it 3-2.

Scottsbluff got a run in the top of the second. A hit batsman, a single and a fielder's choice on a bunt led to the run, making it 4-2.

Beatrice answered with eight runs in the bottom of the second. Lucy DeBoer and Jordyn Vanschoiack got things started by reaching on back to back walks. They both advanced on a sacrifice bunt and a walk to Avery Barnard then loaded the bases.

Schwisow's two-RBI double tied it at 4-4 and Hereth's three-run home run made it 7-4.

Paisley Belding started things back up with a walk and Delanie Roeder was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third and Jane DeBoer's two-RBI single made it 9-4.

Jordyn Vanschoiack's RBI single tacked on one more run, making it 10-4 after two.

Six singles and one double led to five runs for Scottsbluff in the top of the third, shrinking Beatrice's lead to one at 10-9.

Beatrice's strong offense would continue in the bottom of the third with four runs. Barnard led off with a single and Schwisow doubled. Hereth and Belding had back to back RBI singles to make it 12-9.

After Roeder's sacrifice bunt, courtesy runner Callie Schwisow stole home, making it 13-9. Lucy DeBoer's RBI single closed out the inning, making it 14-9.

Beatrice held Scottsbluff scoreless in the top of the fourth and in the bottom half of the inning, Beatrice would get two more runs. Alexa Jelinek led off with a single and scored on Barnard's RBI double. Hereth then got another double, bringing in another run and making it 16-9.

Two doubles and a single led to two runs for Scottsbluff in the top of the fifth, making it 16-11.

Beatrice would put the game away in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Madison Laflin singled and Vanschoiack and Jelinek both walked to load the bases. Barnard then blasted a grand slam home run to make it 20-11, ending the game due to the run rule.

In addition to Barnard, Schwisow and Hereth, Lucy Deboer had a double while Beliding, Laflin, Roeder, Jane DeBoer, Vanschoiack and Jelinek had a single each.

Schwisow pitched the first two innings, giving up nine earned runs on nine hits while striking out one and walking none. Layla Boyko pitched three innings, giving up two earned runs on five hit while striking out three and walking one.

Beatrice improves to 8-3 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to a triangular and Lincoln Northwest. Malcolm will be the third team at the triangular.

Other Sunland scores Auburn 7, Wilber-Clatonia 6 FCEMF 8, Southern 0 Malcolm 9, Milford 4 Milford 6, Freeman 5 Seward 12, Norris 11