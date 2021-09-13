No. 2 Bennington gets past No. 6 Norris

Class B No. 2 Bennington owed much of its undefeated start to the season to running back Dylan Mostek, who racked up 708 rushing yards in this year’s first two games. The senior took a slight step back in Friday’s 35-20 home win over Norris with 171 yards on 41 carries, but four interceptions by the defense helped Bennington bury the Titans.

Norris trailed just 21-14 in the fourth quarter, but the Badgers picked off Norris quarterback Cooper Hausmann on back-to-back drives, and Mostek capitalized with a pair of short touchdowns to help put the game out of reach. Mostek had three rushing scores overall.

“They have a lot of speed, speed we have not seen,” Bennington coach Kam Lenhart said. “It took our defense awhile to adjust, but when we were able to get pressure and get (Hausmann) kind of flustered, good things happened, and I think that caused those four takeaways for us.”

Norris had the advantage early, taking the opening drive 80 yards in 12 plays, capped by one of Hausmann’s two rushing touchdowns on the night.