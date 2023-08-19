The Beatrice football team hung tough early on with the No. 2 ranked team in Class B, but the visitors’ stout defense was too much to overcome.

It was the season opener Friday night at the House of Orange in Beatrice and No. 2 Elkhorn North defeated the Orangemen 21-3.

Elkhorn North got the ball to start the game at their own 20 yard line and put together a quick eight-play scoring drive consisting of five run plays and two pass plays. Quarterback Johnny Ferguson capped the drive with a five yard touchdown run, making it 7-0 early.

Beatrice got one first down on their first drive of the season after starting at their own 35 yard line. Quarterback Crew Meints had a few positive rushing plays, but the Orangemen eventually were forced to punt.

A booming punt by Trey Henning pinned Elkhorn North at their own 1 yard line. The Elkhorn North offense went three-and-out and were forced to punt it back to Beatrice. The punt into the wind didn’t go very far and Beatrice got the ball back at the Elkhorn North 20 yard line.

Beatrice couldn’t move the ball, but Trevin Lang connected with a 34 yard field goal attempt to make it 7-3.

Elkhorn North managed a few first downs on their next drive, but back-to-back sacks by Jacob Scholl and Colton Herfel to start the second quarter force the visitors to punt the ball.

Beatrice took over at their own 8 yard line and managed one first down on an 11 yard run by Meints, but the drive stalled and Beatrice punted the ball back to Elkhorn North.

They took over at their own 49 yard line. On the sixth play of the drive, a 26 yard run by Ferguson set up a three yard touchdown run by Jett Tingelhoff extended the Elkhorn North lead to 14-3.

Beatrice had one last chance to score before the half and a 35 yard over-the-shoulder catch by Henning from Meints gave the Orangemen a chance. A field goal attempt into the wind, though, came up just short, keeping the score 14-3 at the half.

Beatrice got the ball to start the third quarter and got one first down on a 21 yard run by Meints, but the drive stalled and they were forced to punt.

Elkhorn North took over at their own 19 yard line and put together a nine play scoring drive consisting of mostly run plays. Ferguson capped the drive with a 38-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Meckna, extending the lead to 21-3.

The two teams traded punts for much of the rest of the second half, but Elkhorn North was able to milk time off the clock during every drive.

Beatrice had one last drive into Elkhorn North territory late in the fourth quarter thanks to the scrambling of Meints, but the Orangemen would ultimately turn the ball over on downs. Elkhorn North would run out the clock from there, making 21-3 the final score.

Beatrice (0-1) will try again for their first win next Thursday night when they travel to Omaha Gross Catholic High School.