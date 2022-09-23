No. 2 Lady O falls to Crete

CRETE -- The Class B No. 2 ranked Beatrice softball team suffered a setback against unranked Crete Thursday night.

The Lady O fell to Crete 3-1 in Crete, dropping their record to 14-4 on the season.

The game was scoreless going into the bottom of the third inning when the Cardinals broke through for one run. A double and a single led to the run.

Beatrice would tie the game with a run in the top of the fifth. Brooke Gleason led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch and she moved to second on Callie Schwisow's sacrifice. Avery Barnard's RBI single allowed the run to score, making it 1-1.

Crete came back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. A walk, a single, a sacrifice bunt and a two-RBI double led to the runs, making it 3-1.

Beatrice's offense would go down in order in both the sixth and seventh innings, making the final score 3-1.

Riley Schwisow pitched all six innings for Beatrice, giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out nine and walking three.

Beatrice had just three hits in the game -- two singles from Barnard and one single from Riley Schwisow.

The Lady O will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to the Trailblazer Conference Tournament in Ralston.

Freeman softball routs Lincoln Northwest

It took the Freeman softball team just three innings to get past Lincoln Northwest on Thursday.

The Lady Faclons scored 11 runs in the first inning and two runs in the second inning on their way to the 13-0 win, improving their record to 10-9 on the season.

Paige Mahler pitched all three innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out four and walking two.

Kloey Johnson had a home run, a double, two RBI's and three runs scored while Dakota Haner had a triple, a double, two RBI's and one run scored. Cassie Klein, Kyla Davison and Sydney Lenners had a single each.

Freeman also benefited from six walks and three Lincoln Northwest errors.

The Falcons will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to a triangular at Falls City where they will play Falls City and Auburn.

Fairbury takes down Southern

The Fairbury softball team was able to defeat Southern 9-3 Thursday night in Wymore.

The Lady Jeffs jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first three innings and maintained a safe lead throughout on their way to the win.

Cobie Cole pitched 5.1 innings, giving up three earned runs on three hits while striking out one and walking three. Sam Schmidt pitched 1.2 innings, giving up no earned runs on one hit while striking out one and walking none. The Fairbury defense committed three errors in the game.

Fairbury had 11 hits in the game. Madi Ohlde and Regan Kapke had a double and a single each while Olivia L'Ecuyer had two singles and Izzy Ohlde, Casidy Sipek, Taleia Cervantes, Malayne DeBoer and Addy Marschman had a single each.

Southern had four hits in the game, a single each from Kendrea Troxel, Taylor Trauernicht, Madisyn Rosebaugh and Morgan Kapke.

Reegan Lauby pitched all seven innings, giving up nine runs (six earned) on 11 hits while striking out one and walking three. Southern committed five defensive errors in the game.

Fairbury improves to 4-17 on the season and will travel to Wilber on Saturday for the SNC Conference Tournament. Southern falls to 6-12 on the season and will travel to a triangular at Centennial where they'll play Centennial and Cozad.

Other Sunland softball scores

Bennington 9, Norris 1