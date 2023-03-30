The Beatrice and Norris girls soccer teams had to battle windy conditions Thursday night at the House of Orange in Beatrice.

Norris, ranked. No. 2 in Class B, came out with a 6-0 win, improving their record to 4-1 on the season.

Norris assistant coach Sam Areman said the strong winds made it incredibly tough to execute any kind of specific game plan.

"Even for set pieces and goal kicks, players had to kick a moving ball," Areman said. "We were limited in our attacking options, but I'm proud of how the girls responded and adapted to the conditions. We've also battled early-season injuries and illnesses, but this team is resilient and no matter who was on the field, they weren't deterred in what they wanted to accomplish."

Norris scored three goals in the first half with the win at their back and then scored three more in the second half going into the wind.

Kennedy Sullivan had two goals in the game for Norris.

"Kennedy is our returning leading-scorer and has played limited minutes since returning from an ankle injury," Areman said. "But she has still managed to score five goals so far this season, including two tonight."

Roselynn Madsen, Tessa Talero, Olive Wasser and Hayden Baker had a goal each. It was the first goals of the season for Wasser and Talero.

"Despite the conditions, we were still able to produce a lot of opportunities," Areman said. "Our younger players have also stepped up really big this season while some of our starters have been out."

Areman said young players like sophomore Hailley Finkner and freshmen Roselynn Madsen, Hailey McMurray and Ally Kohler have stepped up and earned spots in the starting lineup.

Beatrice Coach Bryan Heinz said despite the loss, he's happy with how his team played against the highly ranked Titans.

"We came out and played how I hoped we would, which is just not playing scared," Heinz said. "Usually when a smaller team goes up against big competition, they just want to defend the whole game. We didn't do that. We played a lot in the neutral third and tried to get some attacks in. We never hung our heads and stayed the course knowing this would be good for us moving and will help us get better as we get back into conference play."

Norris had the wind at their back in the first half, but didn't break through for their first goal until about 20 minutes remained in the half.

"The windy conditions made it tough, especially in the first half as we were under constant attack in our defensive third," Heinz said. "But to hold a team like Norris to three goals I think is pretty good in those conditions."

Heinz said he was happy with his two center backs, Alaya Happle and Olivia. They were given specific instructions for the game that may have had them out of their comfort zone, but Heinz said they stuck to it and did a good job. He's also happy with Erin Ware's attitude in leading the team.

"Erin did a good job keeping the team together and keeping spirits high," Heinz said. "She kept everybody in a coachable state of mind and helped us get through this and get better so we take what we learned into conference play."

The Norris girls will return to action again on Saturday when they host Elkhorn. The Lady O soccer team will travel to Ralston on Monday.

Orangemen soccer falls to Norris

FIRTH - The Beatrice boys soccer team traveled to Norris on Thursday and fell 2-0.

The Titans score one goal in each half. John Paul Broer and Tetrick Davis had one goal each for Norris.

The Norris boys improve to 3-2 on the season while they Beatrice boys fall to 0-6. Beatrice will be in action again Thursday when they travel to Conestoga. Norris will host Elkhorn on Saturday.