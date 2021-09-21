No. 8 Norris rallies late past Waverly

But the Titans (12-9) were not done.

They plated their fifth run on an error, Sage Burbach singled in another run and then Jaycee Carlow followed with a three-run blast to dead center.

“I was looking middle, middle, middle,” said Carlow, who also earned the win in the circle. “I pull a lot, so I tried to go middle and I just saw one down the middle and it went out.”

Waverly cut into the lead with home-run balls from junior Malia Thoms and sophomore Tataum Perry. But Carlow made sure the Vikings didn’t plate any more.

The Vikings (11-9) were seeking another victory against a rated foe. They defeated No. 7 Elkhorn earlier in the season and were coming off a 6-5 win against No. 9 Blair.

Norris’ victory sets the stage for Thursday. The Titans, who got three hits from No. 8 hitter Maisie Brown, will host No. 3 Bennington for the EMC regular-season championship.

More importantly, the Titans pumped some life into their wild-card points. They entered the day 16th in the wild-card standings, and still have multiple tough games remaining. The Titans see those upcoming games as an opportunity.