No. 9 Storm beats McCook CC

The Southeast Community College men's basketball team defeated McCook Community College 108-92 Monday night in McCook.

The Storm trailed 47-45 lead at half time, but then outscored McCook 63-45 in the second half to get the win.

Much Biel led the way for SCC with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Wil McCoy had 17 and Kofi Hamilton and Tyson Lewis had 14 points each. Michael Wardy had 13 points and seven assists. Blake Brewster and Trey Hepburn came off the bench to score eight points while Isiah Banks-Thompson had seven points and Brady Ideus had two points.

SCC is now 10-4 on the season. They had previously lost to Johnson County CC 97-85, but won the four games prior to that. They beat Central Community College 75-73, Highland CC 75-67, Doane College JV 104-70 and North Platte CC 92-80.

The SCC men will be in action again on Saturday when they host North Central Missouri at 5 p.m.

The SCC women hosted McCook on Sunday and lost 58-51.

McCook led 14-10 after the first quarter and 34-22 at half time. They extended their lead to 52-36 in the third quarter. The Lady Storm outscored McCook 15-7 in the final quarter, but it wouldn't be enough.