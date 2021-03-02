Norris advances to state semifinals

LINCOLN -- A sharp shooting Norris girls basketball team was able to pull away from Bennington in the first round of the NSAA State Basketball Tournament.
Norris, the No. 1 seed in Class B, knocked down 11 three pointers on their way to a 62-41 win over eighth-seeded Bennington Tuesday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
With the win, the Titans advance to Friday's semifinals to play York at 1:30 p.m. at PBA.
Five of Norris' 11 three pointers came in the first quarter, but the upset-minded Bennington team was able to hang tough. They trailed Norris 21-15 at the end of the first quarter and was within two late in the second quarter before Norris finished the half with two three pointers and a free throw to lead 38-29 at the half.
Five straight points to open the third quarter extended the lead to 43-29. The Titan defense was able to clamp down from there. They continued to lead 53-37 after three quarters before coasting to the 62-41 win.
Norris Coach Mark Hagerman said it's good to get game one behind them.
"You've got to get the first one and that's always a tough one," Hagerman said. "I'm really proud of the girls and how in the second half they held true to their defense. We also got some shots to fall."
Norris' 11 three pointers came from eight different players. Brianna Stai, Maddy Collier and Molly Ramsey had two threes each while Delaney White, Gracie Kircher, Ella Waters, Kalli Kroeker and Camee Brown all had a three pointer each.
"They've all got the green light to let it fly," Hagerman said. "But I guess that's the name of the game -- you've got to get it to go in the basket. The kids like to shoot it and they all got the green light to go. We tell them if it doesn't go in, just keep shooting."
Hagerman said they figured Bennington would hang tough despite being the eight seed going against the top seed.
"Bennington is not going to go away," Hagerman said. "That's why I was so happy with our second half and how we were able to extend the lead and held them in check offensively."
The Lady Badgers were matching Norris' offensive output in the first half, but the Titan defense clamped down in the second half.
"We just tried to shore up our man to man defense and not allow dribble penetration like we did in the first half," Hagerman said. "I felt the girls responded to that. Bennington is really good at attacking, but I thought we did a lot better with that."
Collier, Stai and Kroeker led the way for Norris with 11 points each while Ramsey and Kircher had eight each, Waters and White had five each and Brown had three.
With the new format, Norris now has until Thursday to prepare for their next game -- a format Hagerman likes.
"We've got a couple days to get ready for that game and get ready for what's to come after that," Hagerman said. "So I really like that and we'll see how it goes."