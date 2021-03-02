Norris advances to state semifinals

"They've all got the green light to let it fly," Hagerman said. "But I guess that's the name of the game -- you've got to get it to go in the basket. The kids like to shoot it and they all got the green light to go. We tell them if it doesn't go in, just keep shooting."

Hagerman said they figured Bennington would hang tough despite being the eight seed going against the top seed.

"Bennington is not going to go away," Hagerman said. "That's why I was so happy with our second half and how we were able to extend the lead and held them in check offensively."

The Lady Badgers were matching Norris' offensive output in the first half, but the Titan defense clamped down in the second half.

"We just tried to shore up our man to man defense and not allow dribble penetration like we did in the first half," Hagerman said. "I felt the girls responded to that. Bennington is really good at attacking, but I thought we did a lot better with that."

Collier, Stai and Kroeker led the way for Norris with 11 points each while Ramsey and Kircher had eight each, Waters and White had five each and Brown had three.

With the new format, Norris now has until Thursday to prepare for their next game -- a format Hagerman likes.