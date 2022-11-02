Norris advances to state semis with sweep

LINCOLN -- Norris is back in the Class B State semifinals after a sweep of Sidney in the quarterfinals Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Norris (29-7), the No. 3 seed in Class B, beat sixth-seeded Sidney (26-7) in straight sets 25-20, 25-16, 25-19.

Despite falling behind in each of the first two sets, Norris Coach Christina Boesiger was happy with how her team kept their composure.

"That's one of the things I love about my team is that they never give up," Boesiger said. "They always have the heart and fight knowing it was more us on our side of the net than them and that we just needed to clean things up."

Sidney jumped out to a 12-6 lead in the first set before the Titans scored 13 of the next 14 points to take a 19-14 lead. They would coast to the 25-20 win from there.

The second set was similar to the first set as Sidney jumped out to a 11-3 lead early on. A 5-0 run highlighted by three ace serves by Rya Borer got the Titans back into it.

Norris eventually tied it at 13-13 and then scored 10 of the next 11 points to open a 23-14 lead before eventually winning 25-16.

Norris got off to a better start in the third set, building a 14-9 lead early before going on to eventually win 25-19.

Boesiger said they knew they had a size advantage that they wanted to use, but early on Sidney's best hitters were getting open looks that Norris had to adjust to.

"One of our game plans was to have four hands in their face and once we got that, it totally changed the outcome of the game," Boesiger said. "Because she's a great player and she can swing, but we were able to adjust and get some big blocks on her."

Billie Kircher had 13 kills, two blocks, 13 assists and eight digs for Norris while Anna Jelinek had 12 kills and 11 digs. Celia Spilker had seven kills and three solo blocks. Anistyn Rice had four kills and two solo blocks. Kendall Cose had two kills and Alivia Hausmann had one kill each. Hausmann had 19 assists.

Boesiger was happy with how her team prepared for a Sidney team that they weren't familiar with.

"We don't have any common opponents and even though we watched a ton of film, its always a little different live," Boesiger said. "But we knew they would be aggressive and are super scrappy. But our girls were really dialed in at practice this week and listened and trusted the coaches. They spent hours watching film, so I was proud of them for that."

Norris will now face second-seeded Omaha Skutt (22-4), a team they have fell to in the state championship match in each of the last two seasons. They also lost to them in the state semifinals three years ago.

"We're ready to take on the challenge again," Boesiger said. "We don't look at it like it's three in a row. We look at it as a new opportunity with a brand new team. We have tons of new people in new positions. Every year is a new year and they happen to be on our side, so we are going to train and look at film as much as possible and our girls will go out fighting."

The match won't take place until Friday at 7 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena, which is a scenario Boesiger likes.

"I love having that day off," Boesiger said. "Now we have the rest of the afternoon, all day tomorrow and an additional two extra practices before we have to play them."

Diller-Odell and Meridian set for Thursday games

Diller-Odell and Meridian will play in their state quarterfinal matches on Thursday.

Diller-Odell (29-5), the No. 5 seed in Class D2, will play No. 4 seed Shelton (30-2) at 11 a.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Meridian (27-4), the No. 6 seed in Class D1 will play third-seeded Maywood-Hayes Center at 3 p.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.