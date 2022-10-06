Norris' Alivia Hausmann commits to Creighton

Norris junior Alivia Hausmann had attended volleyball camps all summer. But there was one school that had always stuck with her.

And during a visit to that school last week, she knew that it was the place that she wanted to call home for the next four years.

Hausmann announced her commitment to Creighton on Sunday.

“After going to camps over the summer, going to Creighton and other ones, nothing else really felt like it clicked,” Hausmann said. “Creighton always did.”

Being just a junior, Hausmann knew she still had time to wait in the recruiting process. But there was no reason to wait after she knew Omaha was where she wanted to be.

“I am glad that I found a place that clicked earlier on, like seeing other places was a day and night difference,” she said. “I didn’t want to rush the process. But once, I found Creighton, I knew that it was probably the place I wanted to be the most.”

Hausmann said she found the coaching staff, including head coach Kirsten Bernthal-Booth, easy to connect with. The campus and team chemistry were what stood out to her.

“Just the atmosphere, not just in the gym, but all over campus too,” she said. “Then, just the love you can see between the girls and how much they genuinely enjoy each other. It’s a program that I would like to be a part of.”

Hausmann, who has played as a defensive specialist and setter in her three seasons at Norris, is good at both. She leads the team in assists this season and is amongst the top in digs as well. At the college level, she said she sees herself more as a defensive specialist.

Norris head coach Christina Boesiger noted her hard work at both positions is what allows her to be successful on the court. But her knowledge on the court sets her apart.

“I think her knowledge of the game, and she is really fast and explosive,” Boesiger said. “I think that helps her in the defensive position that she is explosive to get to the ball and seeing it well. I think that helps her for sure in that position.

“She is just a really good all-around athlete and I think that has really helped her.”

The athleticism trait seems to run through the family. Her two older brothers, Cooper and Ashton, are both walk-ons for the Nebraska football team. Alivia also runs track.

But Alivia joins the long list of volleyball recruits that have come out of Norris recently. Molly Ramsey at Kansas State and Husker Maisie Boesiger are among the notables.

“I think it’s awesome and really just the tradition and believing at a young age,” Christina said of the college pipeline. “We try to get our high school kids involved with youth leagues and getting to know our youth and I think Norris is a special place because we are all on the same campus.

“These younger kids grow up watching ‘Oh, she is going to Nebraska, she is going to K-State’. It helps them just believe and seeing, ‘Hey if they can do that, I can do it, too’ and watching the hard work it takes.”