Norris beats Duchesne to reach state finals

OMAHA — Molly Ramsey was about 10 minutes away from her high school sports career ending.
But after a spectacular finish to Monday's match, the senior isn't done yet, and neither is the Norris girls soccer team. Instead, Ramsey will play in a state championship game for the third time this school year.
The third-ranked Titans beat No. 2 Omaha Duchesne 4-2 in the Class B state semifinals at Morrison Stadium. So now the soccer team will join the Norris volleyball team and girls basketball teams in playing for state titles in 2020-21.
Ramsey scored the final two goals of the match for the undefeated Titans (20-0). Kennedy Sullivan and Hanna Schroeder also scored for Norris.
Norris never led until the final nine minutes of the 80-minute match.
Ramsey scored the game-winner with 9 minutes, 2 seconds remaining in the second half. It was a great goal, with Ramsey making a run up the right wing, and then making a move to her left after the goalie came out of the net to try and make the save. Ramsey made the shot on an open net.
Ramsey added a second goal with three minutes left in the match on a counterattack.
“It was a little stressful at times, being down the whole game, but we fight,” Ramsey said. “This whole team fights. I love them.”
Ramsey is known as a volleyball player, the sport she’ll play in college at Kansas State as a libero. But she also played basketball and leads the soccer team with 19 goals.
The Norris volleyball team made the Class B championship match, losing to Omaha Skutt in the final. In basketball, Norris made the state championship match before losing against Elkhorn North. Ramsey scored 14 points in the championship game.
Last season Ramsey went out for track in the spring, but this season she decided to come back to soccer and that decision got her into another championship match.
“I really just wanted to finish senior season with my girls,” Ramsey said. “Our coaches came up to me and said we really want you on the team; we’ll work with club volleyball and let you go to the tournament you need to go to. I was really excited to get better with this team and fight with this team and, man, I’m glad I did.”
Ramsey has played soccer since she was 5 years old.
“When I got to high school I took off club basketball and soccer and just focused on volleyball. That’s my true passion,” Ramsey said. “But for my whole life soccer has been my favorite sport until about seventh grade. I just love the game."
Norris coach Arnold Talero is really glad Ramsey came back to the soccer team.
“She’s just an incredible athlete — volleyball, basketball and now soccer,” Talero said. “We really appreciate her going out for soccer this year. It’s really given us an added dimension. She’s just got excellent foot skill and when she gets the ball her touch is just really, really soft to get to the goal.”
When the high school soccer began the Norris girls team had never won a match at the state tournament. Now they’ve won two to reach the title match.
The four seniors have seen a major turnaround. As freshmen, Norris had an 8-8 record and lost 10-0 against Elkhorn South in the district final. As sophomores, they went 6-8 and lost in the first round of the postseason.
“This senior group, they deserved it,” Ramsey said. “They’ve been battling in the soccer program.”
The upperclassmen improved and got help this season from eight freshmen.
“It’s kind of surreal, to tell you the truth, how it’s happened,” Talero said. “We’re 20-0. We didn’t set out to be that way. We just set out to play soccer and play hard as a team and it’s just happened.”
Omaha Duchesne scored just three minutes into the match on a score by Maggie Dowd.
Norris didn’t trail long, tying the match 1-1 about seven minutes later. Sullivan scored on a header off a corner kick, with the ball lofted perfectly to the far corner of the goal by Clare Macklin.