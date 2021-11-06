Norris beats Elkhorn North, advances to state final

Ella Waters knew it was now or never.

Trailing two sets to one to Class B No. 4 Elkhorn North, top-ranked Norris found itself in a precarious position in the semifinals of the state volleyball tournament.

That’s when Waters and senior setter Maisie Boesiger decided to gather the team for a quick pep talk.

The message was simple. Trust your training. Believe.

The Titans (35-2) found another gear, and Waters pounded home 13 of her match-high 28 kills over the final two sets in a 25-15, 21-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-12 thrilling win over the Wolves on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“Our energy level really picked up in that fourth set,” Waters said. “Just our mentality was different. Our motto this week has been 'hungry.' In that fifth set I just kept asking everyone, ‘Who’s hungry?’ I was pretty fired up.”

Waters delivered nine kills in the fourth set and Norris coach Christina Boesiger credited her team’s run for being in-system more.

“They’re (Elkhorn North) a great team in all areas and super scrappy,” Boesiger said. “Early on we were out of the system which makes it more predictable where we’re going with the ball. Once we got in system, Maisie was able to spread it around to all our hitters.”

Even with the change in momentum, the Titans and Wolves (22-12) traded points until Norris was able to break an 8-all tie with a quick 3-0 run fueled by a Gracie Kircher kill. The junior outside hitter came alive during the final frame with five kills.

Kircher added three more kills and Waters got the final point on a kill, setting off a Titans’ celebration.

Elkhorn North, making its first-ever state tournament appearance, seemed poised to pull the upset. Purdue commit Grace Heaney, swung hard from her outside hitter spot, collecting 20 kills, while freshman sister, Shay also was a thorn in Norris’ side also putting down 20 kills.

Even in defeat, Wolves coach Jenny Gragert was proud of her team.

“We hadn’t played many five-set matches this year,” Gragert said. “The game has to be fought point by point and I thought our girls did that. I’m super-proud of them.”

With both coaches having been on the sidelines a long time, the question of where this game ranked all-time was asked of both.

“That was really good volleyball,” Boesiger said. “There were some big rips, blocks and defensive plays on both sides. It’s really hard to see someone lose a match like that.”

Said Gragert: “That was one of the most fun nights I’ve had. Everything we’ve worked on... and to see the girls go out there and do their thing was gratifying to see.”

Norris will play in the championship match for the second straight year. Last year, the Titans fell to Omaha Skutt and the Titans have been pushing all year to finish one rung higher in 2021.

Waters said they’ll be ready.

“We’re super excited,” Waters said. “They want it and I can’t wait to see what happens tomorrow.”

