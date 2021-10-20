Norris beats Lincoln Lutheran in battle of No. 1 teams

FIRTH — With Norris on the verge of its 29th win of the season, Ella Waters turned to her teammate Celia Spilker and made a proposition.

“I’d buy her a coke for every block,” said Waters, one of Norris’ top hitters. “It’s her favorite drink, I guess.”

A trip to the pop machine was in store.

Class B No. 1 Norris finished off Class C-1 Lincoln Lutheran with four consecutive blocks, sending the Titans to a dominant 25-17, 25-9 sweep and a 10th straight win Tuesday night at Norris Middle School.

Waters and Spilker each had their hands in the final block party.

It marked another big win for the Titans (29-2), and another sign of progress for a team looking to get back to the Class B state championship for a second straight season.

“That was an awesome way to end that game,” Norris coach Christian Boesiger said. “Blocking is one piece of our game that we keep working on in practice every day because we feel like that’s a piece of our game that’s going to make us better. To end on those four big blocks, that was huge.”

With two No. 1 teams — and a combined 60 victories — on the floor, it goes without saying that Norris-Lincoln Lutheran was a big match.

Boesiger said she could sense it with her team before Tuesday's triangular, which featured Beatrice, too. Lincoln Lutheran had won 32 straight matches after a season-opening loss. Norris’ (29-2) only two defeats were to Class B No. 4 Elkhorn North and Class A top-ranked Papillion-La Vista South, which is ranked third in the country.

“We were pretty hyped up,” said Waters, one of three Norris seniors. “Before this game we were like, ‘What do we need to care of? What’s our game plan?’ And we took care of.”

The plan was to put pressure on the Warriors early. Norris did just that, jumping to a 10-1 lead.

“That was the thing, we really wanted to put pressure on them in different ways, just because they’ve lost one game,” Boesiger said. “We thought early on if we could put pressure on them from the block, from defensive serving, that would kind of get them uncomfortable.”

Lutheran regrouped and took a 7-6 lead in the second set. But the Titans hit the Warriors with a 9-0 run to regain control. Norris’ top arms — Waters, senior Sydney Jelinek and junior Gracie Kircher — delivered multiple kills during the run. Those three combined for 27 kills.

Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said the early first-set deficit did not help.

“We were expecting a little more energy and enthusiasm from our girls coming out against another No. 1 team,” she said. “I think we played a little too timid, and that’s not us. That’s not Warrior volleyball. Usually we’re confident when we get out there.”

It was the Warriors’ (32-2) first loss since a four-set loss to Class B No. 3 Waverly on the first day of the season.

“It was pretty big," said Waters, who is committed to Division II Washburn. "It was No. 1 versus No. 1 the whole night and we just knew what we had to take care of."

In their first match against Beatrice, Norris would win in two sets 25-10, 25-19.

Ella Waters had nine kills in the match for Norris while Sydney Jelinek had eight kills, Anistyn Rice had seven kills, Gracie Kircher had four kills and Anna Jelinek and Maisie Boesiger had one kill each. Boesiger had 23 assists.

Anna Jelinek had four ace serves while Grayson Piening had two aces and Boesiger had one ace.

Defensively, Kircher was in on two blocks while Boesiger and Celia Spilker were in on a block each. Anna Jelinek had 10 digs and Boesiger had nine digs.

Beatrice was led by Ellie Jurgens' six kills while Kiera Busboom had three, Annie Gleason had two and Chelsea Leners and Emily Allen had one each. Jaiden Coudyeras had 12 assists.

From the service line, Busboom, Jurgens and Leners had one ace each. Defensively, Gleason had two blocks while Leners had one block. Addie Hatcliff had six digs.

Beatrice lost to Lincoln Lutheran in two sets 25-10, 25-12.

Busboom had three kills while Jurgens and Gleason had two kills each. Leners and Brookly Schafer had one kill each. Coudeyras had nine assists.

Busboom and Coudeyras had one ace serve each. Defensively, Busboom and Gleason had a solo block each. Hatcliff had six digs.

Beatrice falls to 10-18 on the season and will wrap up their regular season on Thursday when they travel to Crete.

Other Sunland scores Cross County def. Meridian, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19, 25-18 (3-1) Elmwood-Murdock def. Freeman, 25-19, 25-11, 25-15 (3-0) Fairbury def. Sutton, 25-16, 25-23, 8-25, 25-18 (3-1) Falls City Sacred Heart def. HTRS, 25-17, 25-23 (2-0) Johnson-Brock def. HTRS, 25-12, 25-21 (2-0) Lourdes CC def. Lewiston, 25-10, 25-22 (2-0) Lourdes CC def. Pawnee City, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22 (2-1) Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-12, 13-25, 25-17 (2-1) Southern def. Sterling, 24-26, 25-21, 25-19 (2-1) Southern def. Tri County, 25-9, 17-25, 25-21 (2-1) Sterling def. Tri County, 25-15, 20-25, 25-21 (2-1) Wilber-Clatonia def. Heartland, 25-17, 25-18 (2-0)

