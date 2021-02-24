Norris beats Nebraska City in subdistrict final

FIRTH — Regardless of the outcome Tuesday, the Norris boys basketball team would play for a state tournament berth Saturday.
Now, the second-ranked Titans will enter the district final with the momentum of a 66-35 home win over a Nebraska City team that reached Tuesday’s B-1 subdistrict final by knocking off No. 6 Beatrice one night earlier.
The upset-minded Pioneers went toe-to-toe with the Titans for a half, trailing just 25-19 at intermission. But Norris’ size advantage and Nebraska City’s foul trouble proved too much to overcome in the final 16 minutes — a stretch during which the Titans outscored the visitors 41-16.
Nebraska City “is a much-improved team just watching them on film the last couple weeks and last night,” Norris coach Jimmy Motz said after his team improved to 17-2. “I thought Nebraska City dictated the pace the first half and their defensive pressure forced us into some turnovers and missed shots.
“I thought our guys did a good job responding in the second half. We held them to 16 points defensively, and I thought we settled in offensively the second half, attacked the rim and got some post touches inside.”
Trey Deveaux, Norris’ 6-foot-6 senior all-stater, came to life in the second half, scoring 13 of his game-high 17 points during that span. Deveaux also grabbed 11 rebounds to lead a 42-18 Norris edge on the boards.
Deveaux was 9-of-11 from the free-throw line after intermission. Both of the Pioneers’ big men inside — 6-4 junior Braden Thompson and 6-4 senior Jack Fritch — fouled out in the fourth quarter when Norris outscored them 26-10.
Deveaux led a balanced attack that saw 10 Titans score. Nebraska baseball recruit CJ Hood, a 6-5 senior, and senior guard Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson, Norris’ sixth man, added 11 points each.
Defensively, Norris limited the Pioneers to 25% shooting from the field (11-of-44) and just seven field goals in the final three quarters.
“Norris is just so long and athletic, they make it very difficult to run anything offensively,” said Nebraska City coach Matt Thompson, whose team had a five-game winning streak snapped. The Pioneers overcame a 1-6 start to the season to finish 11-12.
“They’d (Norris) come off some of those curls, get going down the lane and we were just a half step too slow to stop it,” Coach Thompson added. “They’re going to be a tough out in the state tournament.”
Clay Stovall, a 5-9 senior guard, paced the Pioneers with 16 points.
