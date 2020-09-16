Norris beats rival Waverly in 5 sets

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FIRTH — Tuesday night’s match between two of the best teams in Class B seemed destined for five sets from the start, and it did not disappoint.

No. 3 Norris and No. 4 Waverly went back and forth all night long, and it was the Titans that pulled away for the 3-2 victory (29-27, 15-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11).

“I can’t remember the last time we played Norris and it didn’t go five…,” Waverly head coach Terri Neujahr said. “It’s a bit of a love-hate relationship because we love to play each other and hate it when we lose but love it when we win.”

“Every time we play each other it’s a barn burner, so we kind of expected that but it was really nice to come out on top,” Norris head coach Christina Boesiger said.

The first set established the tone for the entire match as Waverly and Norris traded points until Ella Waters’ eighth kill of the set gave Norris a 29-27 win and a 1-0 lead.

Waverly brought added focus to the second set as its block provided a spark defensively. Waverly middles Bekka Allick and Taylor Kudym helped the Vikings outblock Norris 14-8 in the whole match, and Allick added some offense to even the match 1-1.