Norris beats York to reach state championship

Hagerman said Stai's three pointer at the end of the third quarter was a game changer.

"Was that huge or what," Hagerman said. "Then, not so long after that she came back and made another one. Then we tried getting it back inside because we thought we had an advantage there and we just kept battling."

Stai led the way for Norris with 16 points while Madison Collier had nine, Delaney White and Kalli Kroeker had six each and Ella Waters and Gracie Kircher had three each.

Masa Scheierman led the way for York with 13 points while Maddie Portwine had 12.

It's been a bizarre season for Norris. They were part of the Lancaster County Schools that got a late start to their season due to COVID-19, but Hagerman said they didn't let that become an excuse. Now they're playing for a state title.

"We kind of tried to take advantage of that time and used it for conditioning," Hagerman said. "We kind of took a spin on that and thought maybe that kind of saved us a little as we got into January and February because the season didn't seem quite so long. But yes, at the moment it was kind of a bummer."

Norris will play Elkhorn North in the Class B State Championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.