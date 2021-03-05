Norris beats York to reach state championship

LINCOLN -- Brianna Stai hit two huge three pointers in the second half to help propel Norris to a state semifinal win over York Friday afternoon.
Norris, the No. 1 seed in Class B, defeated fifth-seeded York 42-36 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln to advance to Saturday's State Championship game.
The Titans led for most of the first half against York, but the Lady Dukes finished strong to tie the game 19-19 at half time. Neither team led by more than two points in the third quarter, but it was York in front 29-27 as the final seconds of the quarter were expiring.
Kalli Kroeker pushed the ball up the court to Stai, who got off an off-balanced shot at the buzzer that banked in, giving the Titans a 30-29 lead and momentum going into the fourth quarter.
York immediately took a 31-30 lead to start the fourth quarter, but Norris would answer with a 9-0 run that was highlighted by another Stai three pointer to give the Titans a 39-31 lead.
Norris would make enough free throws down the stretch to eventually get the 42-36 win.
Titans Coach Mark Hagerman said he was happy with how his team held their poise in the second half.
"We were talking about it at half time about -- 'hey, it's a battle today, lets hold our composure and do the best we can do and get out there and play.'" Hagerman said. "That's exactly what they did and I'm super proud of the group. It was a tough game. Give York all the credit because it was a tough one."
Hagerman said Stai's three pointer at the end of the third quarter was a game changer.
"Was that huge or what," Hagerman said. "Then, not so long after that she came back and made another one. Then we tried getting it back inside because we thought we had an advantage there and we just kept battling."
Stai led the way for Norris with 16 points while Madison Collier had nine, Delaney White and Kalli Kroeker had six each and Ella Waters and Gracie Kircher had three each.
Masa Scheierman led the way for York with 13 points while Maddie Portwine had 12.
It's been a bizarre season for Norris. They were part of the Lancaster County Schools that got a late start to their season due to COVID-19, but Hagerman said they didn't let that become an excuse. Now they're playing for a state title.
"We kind of tried to take advantage of that time and used it for conditioning," Hagerman said. "We kind of took a spin on that and thought maybe that kind of saved us a little as we got into January and February because the season didn't seem quite so long. But yes, at the moment it was kind of a bummer."
Norris will play Elkhorn North in the Class B State Championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
It will be their first state championship game since 2017. They have finished runner-up three times in 2013, 2015 and 2017, but have never won a state championship.