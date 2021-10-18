Norris blows past Pius 43-22

FIRTH — On a chilly Friday night at Norris High, Norris found a way to get its offense running to the tune of a 43-22 win over Lincoln Pius X.

Norris ran the ball effectively early. Blake Macklin ripped off runs of 23, 24 and 48 yards in the first half to help build a 35-7 lead. While Pius X did make it a fight at the end, there wasn’t enough time to come back.

Norris coach Ty Twarling gave a lot of credit to Pius X for making it a game in the second half.

“We played very well in the first half," he said. "They came out and made adjustments and kept playing hard. We lost our focus and weren’t very consistent. They just kept doing things right and we didn’t.”

Pius X turned the ball over twice in its own territory in the first half and Norris capitalized on both, including returning the second fumble for a 23-yard scoop-and-score by the Titans' Ben Landgren.

Norris had two turnovers of its own, which could be due to a lack of on-the-field chemistry because of injuries to key players earlier this season. But Twarling isn’t into making excuses.

“Right now, our record indicates that we’re inconsistent," he said. "That’s something we keep telling the guys. Our record is who we are. We’re inconsistent, and we have to get better. This is a step to that. Injuries are always going to be a part of the game. We just have to have guys step up, and we’ve had a few guys do that.”

Norris quarterback Cooper Hausmann was 7-for-13 for 89 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His go-to receiver, Kale Consbruck, didn’t score a receiving touchdown but got one on the ground instead. He ran a jet sweep to the right, reversed the entirety of the field and ran up the sideline to the end zone.

Norris will likely make the playoffs and will have a chance to pull off a huge upset at home next week against No. 6 Waverly.

“We’re going in the right direction,” Twarling said. “We just have to continue making progress toward getting better and getting our consistency down.”

The loss dropped Pius X to 2-6, and coach Ryan Kearney said the difference for the Thunderbolts was those early turnovers.

“I think we moved the ball pretty well in the first half and the second half, but we had some mistakes early on that put us behind the eight ball and gave them some momentum on a couple scores," Kearney said. "Those are tough things to battle against, especially against good teams.”

Pius X's Tyrus Petsche was 20-for-38 with 284 yards passing, two touchdowns and one interception.

NORRIS 43, LINCOLN PIUS X 22 Lincoln Pius X 0 8 7 7 -- 22 Norris 7 28 0 8 -- 43 NOR--Macklin 6 run (Reeves kick) NOR--Hausmann 11 run (Reeves kick) NOR--Wahlstrom 22 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick) NOR--Fumble recovery (kick failed) LPX--Manzitto 14 pass from Petsche (Hanneman pass) NOR--Fumble recovery (Landgren run) LPX--Manzitto 8 pass from Petsche (Schafers kick) LPX--Schafers 1 run (Schafers kick) NOR--Hausmann 1 run (Flanders pass) AUBURN 67, FAIRBURY 12 Fairbury 0 0 6 6 -- 12 Auburn 19 30 0 18 -- 67 AUB--Hall 8 run (Dixon kick) AUB--Dixon 30 run (kick failed) AUB--M. Binder 48 run (kick failed) AUB--Dixon 44 run (Hall run) AUB--R. Binder 5 pass from Dixon (Dixon run) AUB--Boellstorff 41 interception return (Dixon kick) AUB--Hug 48 run (R. Binder kick) FAI--Olds 71 pass from Biehl (run failed) AUB--Ligouri 15 run (run failed) FAI--Trimm 15 pass from Biehl (run failed) AUB--M. Binder 56 run (kick failed) AUB--Boden 62 interception return (kick failed) WILBER-CLATONIA 49, SYRACUSE 18 SYRACUSE--Junior running back Tyson Kreshel scored three rushing touchdowns for Wilber-Clatonia, carrying 11 times for 173 yards. Kreshel's longest run came on a 66 yard touchdown jaunt in the third quarter. Wilber-Clatonia 21 14 14 0 -- 49 Syracuse 0 7 8 3 -- 18 WC--Kreshel 1 run (kick good) WC--75 pass from Rosentreader (kick good) WC--Kreshel 2 run (kick good) WC--Rosentreader 12 run (kick good) WC--2 run (kick good) SYR--15 pass (Dilley kick) WC--Rosentreader 62 run (kick good) WC--Kreshel 66 run (kick good) SYR--Harvey 3 run (conversion good) SYR--Dilley 30 FG THAYER CENTRAL 46, TRI COUNTY 8 HEBRON--Grant Wiedel led Thayer Central in touchdowns, scoring one on the ground and two receiving. Wiedel ran for 44 yards and caught four passes for 106 yards. Wiedel's two receiving touchdowns came on passes from Brenner Mclaughlin, who threw three TDs all told. Tri County 8 0 0 0 -- 8 Thayer Central 0 14 26 6 -- 46 TRI--Kapke 1 run (Kapke run) THA--Souerdyke 18 run (Mumford pass) THA--Wiedel 22 pass from McLaughlin (conversion failed) THA--Wiedel 63 pass form McLaughlin (Wiedel pass_ THA--Wiedel 44 run (conversion failed) THA--Mumford 45 interception return (conversion failed) THA--Souerdyke 26 interception return (conversion failed) THA--Souerdyke 44 run (conversion failed) EMF 64, SOUTHERN 14 MILLIGAN--Five different players scored rushing touchdowns for EMF. Breckan Schluter led EMF in rushing yards with 73 and a touchdown, while Christian Weber led in rushing touchdowns with two on two carries for 29 yards. On defense, EMF held Southern to minus-37 rushing yards. Southern 0 6 0 8 -- 14 EMF 32 6 14 12 -- 64 EMF--Svehla 22 pass from Weber (Weber run) EMF--Weber 9 run (Schluter run) EMF--Schluter 61 run (Duba run) EMF--Drake 4 run (Bartu run) EMF--Weber 20 run (conversion failed) SOU--Saathoff 24 pass fr0m Maguire (conversion failed) EMF--Svehla 37 pass from Weber (Vavra run) EMF--Duba 17 run (conversion failed) EMF--Due 8 run (conversion failed) SOU--Salts 4 run (Pruneda pass) EMF--Fennel 17 run (conversion failed) LOURDES CC 81, HTRS 20 HUMBOLDT--Blake Miller passed for 143 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards and three more scores for the Knights. Brandt Leech was 16-of-29 for 214 yards for HTRS. Lourdes CC 44 23 6 8 -- 81 HTRS 0 6 14 0 -- 20 LCC--Lee 47 pass from Miller (Miller run) LCC--Tesarek 44 pass from Miller (Miller run) LCC--Kearney run (Howard kick) LCC--Lee 5 pass from Miller (Howard kick) LCC--Miller 9 run (Howard kick) LCC--Miller 25 run (Howard kick) LCC--Kearney 5 pass from Miller (Miller run) LCC--Miller 19 run (Kearney run) HTRS--Knudson 30 pass from Leech (conversion failed) LCC--Tesarek 10 pass form Beccard (Howard kick) HTRS--Knudson 12 pass from Leech (conversion failed) LCC--Beccard 20 run (conversion failed) HTRS--Pass (conversion good) LCC--Beccard 27 run (Beccard run) FALLS CITY SH AT DILLER-ODELL ODELL--Jakob Jordan was part of eight touchdowns, throwing four passing TDs and rushing for four, finishing with 295 total yards for the Irish. Falls City SH 40 27 0 6 -- 73 Diller-Odell 14 0 0 0 -- 14 DO--Lyons 4 pass from Ebeling (Ebeling run) FCSH--Jordan 1 run (Keithley run) FCSH--Keithley 19 pass from Jordan (Keithley run) FCSH--Team safety FCSH--Keithley 11 pass from Jordan (Jordan run) FCSH--Catlin 4 run (pass failed) DO--Lyons 65 pass from Ebeling (run failed) FCSH--Jordan 21 run (Jordan run) FCSH--Froeschl 47 pass from Jordan (run failed) FCSH--Jordan 11 run (Froeschl pass) FCSH--Catlin 28 pass from Jordan (kick failed) FCSH--Jordan 35 run (Nachtigal kick) FCSH--Koelliker 11 run (pass failed) DESHLER 31, MERIDIAN 23 DAYKIN--Deshler scored 18 unanswered pointed in the fourth quarter to complete a 10-point comeback. Jayden Isernhagen had three total touchdowns including the go-ahead 10-yard reception in the fourth quarter. Deshler 6 0 7 18 -- 31 Meridian 7 8 8 0 -- 23 MER--Dennis 32 pass from Peterson (Kumpf pass) DES--Isernhagen 3 run (conversion failed) MER--Dennis 21 pass from Peterson (Herrera kick) DES--Isernhagen 11 pass from Nash (Galvan pass) MER--Dennis 16 pass from Rut (Herrera kick) DES--Harding 28 run (conversion failed) DES--Isernhagen 10 pass from Nash (conversion failed) DES--Harding 47 run (conversion failed)

