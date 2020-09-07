Norris' Boesiger commits to Nebraska

Boesiger has been Norris’ starting setter since her freshman year, and her skills attracted a number of offers from Division I schools. She was a second-team all-state honoree after nearly reaching 1,000 assists last season, and Boesiger’s best trait is her reliability with the ball.

Despite having over 2,400 ball-handling attempts last year, Boesiger only committed 14 ball-handling errors, a rate of 0.6%. As a setter, she’s also learned how to be vocal on the court and be a leader who gets teammates in position.

“A big part of being a setter is the leadership aspect and always trying to give a good ball to your hitters to put them in good situations,” Boesiger said. “I just love the leadership part of being a setter.”

While she’s played setter her whole life, Nebraska might have other plans in store for Boesiger. She’s also a talented defender, with more than 400 kills in her two-plus seasons at Norris thus far, and Boesiger could take on a hybrid defensive and passing specialist role at the college level.

No matter where she plays, Boesiger will be ready to continue the hard work that got her to that point, work which has helped her achieve a childhood dream.

“The last few years I’ve tried to take defensive lessons and get those reps. I know that will help me be more flexible and see the court in different ways, and I’m excited for any chance I can get,” Boesiger said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.