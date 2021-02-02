 Skip to main content
Norris boys pull away from Orangemen
Norris boys pull away from Orangemen

FIRTH-- Norris was able to pull away in their top 10 battle with Beatrice Tuesday night at Norris Middle School.

The Class B No. 2 ranked Titans defeated No. 7 ranked Beatrice 70-53.

Beatrice hung tough early in the first quarter, but Norris created some breathing room when they finished the first quarter on a 5-0 run and then opened the second quarter on a 6-2 run to open a 21-9 lead.

The Orangemen got their deficit down to eight at 26-18, but a basket by Trey Deveaux, a put back basket by Brayson Mueller and a basket by C.J. Hood to end the second quarter gave the Titans a 32-19 lead at half time.

The Orangemen got back to within 10 at 47-37 entering the fourth quarter and then opened the fourth quarter with a basket to cut the deficit to eight.

Norris answered in a big way when Brayson Mueller was able to spark a 7-0 run with a dunk. Deveaux then scored on a putback basket and Hood knocked down a three pointer to make it 54-39.

Elliot Jurgens would end the Norris run with a basket, but six straight points by Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson and a put back basket by Mueller made it 62-41, allowing Norris to coast to the 70-53 win.

Deveaux led the way for Norris with 18 points while Mueller had 16 and Hood and Pankoke-Johnson had 13 each. Cade Rice had eight and Dane Small had two.

Elliot Jurgens led Beatrice with 17 points while Devin Smith had 16, Jace Pethoud and Kaden Glynn had seven each, Bennett Crandall had four and Bryant Jurgens had two.

Norris improves to 13-1 on the season and will be in action again on Friday when they host Lincoln Christian.

Beatrice falls to 13-5 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to Wahoo.

