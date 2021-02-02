Norris boys pull away from Orangemen

FIRTH-- Norris was able to pull away in their top 10 battle with Beatrice Tuesday night at Norris Middle School.

The Class B No. 2 ranked Titans defeated No. 7 ranked Beatrice 70-53.

Beatrice hung tough early in the first quarter, but Norris created some breathing room when they finished the first quarter on a 5-0 run and then opened the second quarter on a 6-2 run to open a 21-9 lead.

The Orangemen got their deficit down to eight at 26-18, but a basket by Trey Deveaux, a put back basket by Brayson Mueller and a basket by C.J. Hood to end the second quarter gave the Titans a 32-19 lead at half time.

The Orangemen got back to within 10 at 47-37 entering the fourth quarter and then opened the fourth quarter with a basket to cut the deficit to eight.

Norris answered in a big way when Brayson Mueller was able to spark a 7-0 run with a dunk. Deveaux then scored on a putback basket and Hood knocked down a three pointer to make it 54-39.

Elliot Jurgens would end the Norris run with a basket, but six straight points by Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson and a put back basket by Mueller made it 62-41, allowing Norris to coast to the 70-53 win.