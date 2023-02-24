Barret Boesiger scored 28 points for Class B No. 8 Norris, but his final basket helped the Titans defeat No. 5 Crete in the B-1 subdistrict final 63-61 in double overtime Thursday at Crete.

The Titans had an opportunity at the end of regulation and again in the first overtime for the winning shot, but the third time was the charm as Boesiger put in a layup with six seconds remaining.

"It was a great high school basketball game," Norris head coach Jimmy Motz said. "Unfortunately, someone had to come out on the short end of it. Crazy game. Both teams played hard. I don't know what to say, (we) kept battling and found a way."

Norris freshman Chris Garner added 14 points for the Titans.

C2-1 at Freeman: No. 1 Freeman got a big help from Carter Ruse with 11 of his 13 points coming in the fourth quarter to avoid an upset with a 39-35 victory over No. 5 Tri County Thursday. Tri County held Ruse to just two free throws in the first half. Carter Niles added 11 for the Falcons. Carter Siems scored a game-high 15 points for Tri County.

Freeman and Tri County will both still play in a district final game.

Sunland Subdistrict Boys Finals

D1-1 at Johnson-Brock

JOHNSON-BROCK 68, PAWNEE CITY 43

Pawnee City 6 12 11 14 -- 43

Johnson-Brock 23 12 20 13 -- 68

Pawnee City -- DNR

D2-1 at Falls City Sacred Heart

FALLS CITY SH 74, DILLER-ODELL 32

Diller-Odell -- Mckinney 1, Morgan 15, Wendland 2, Sutton 12, Vitosh 2