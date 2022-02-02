Norris defense shuts down Lady O

The Beatrice girls basketball team fell to Norris in a top 10 class Tuesday night at the Ozone in Beatrice.

The Lady O, ranked No. 7 in the latest Class B ratings, fell to fourth-rated Norris 47-38

Norris used a trapping zone defense, which caused problems for the Lady O early. A 10-0 run in the middle of the second quarter gave the Lady Titans some breathing room and it would force Beatrice to play from behind the rest of the night.

Norris scored the first five points of the game after a put back basket by Delaney White and a three point play by Gracie Kircher.

Beatrice came right back with seven straight points thanks to a fast break lay up by Ellie Jurgens, a three pointer by Addie Hatcliff and another basket by Jurgens. Norris' Anistyn Rice scored the last basket of the first quarter to make it 7-7 after one.

Sydney Jelinek opened the second quarter with a three pointer, but Beatrice's Chelsea Leners answered with a basket in the post.

Norris would then go on a 10-0 run. Sage Burbach got it started with a fast break lay up and a free throw by Kircher and two free throws by Jelinek made it 15-9. Kircher then knocked down a three pointer and Burbach scored in the post to make it 20-9.

Leners finally ended the run with a basket, bu a basket by Jelinek made it 22-11. Kiera Busboom finished the second quarter scoring with two free throws to make it 22-13 at the half.

Jelinek opened the third quarter with a three pointer to extend the lead to 25-13, but Hatcliff answered with a three pointer.

Delaney White then scored in the post for Norris to make it 27-16. Jurgens came back with a three point play to get Beatrice within eight, but a basket by Kircher extended the lead back to 10.

Morgan Mahoney then got fouled behind the three point line and made all three free throws to make it 29-22. A basket by White and a three pointer by Sophia Talero extended the Titan lead to 34-22.

Leners ended the run with a basket, but Jelinek came back with a put back basket. Riley Schwisow hit a free throw at the end of the third quarter to make it 36-25 after three.

A three pointer by Leners and a basket by Schwisow at the beginning of the fourth quarter got Beatrice back into it at 36-30. Jelinek ended the run with a basket, but Hatcliff's three pointer made it a five point game.

A free throw by Kohler and a basket by Rice got the lead back to eight, but Hatcliff would connect from long range again to make it 41-36.

Beatrice's comeback chances took a huge hit, though, when Kohler would get a three point play to get Norris's lead to eight. A steal and a lay up by Jelinek would make it 46-36 and Norris would coast to the 47-38 win from there.

Jelinek led the way for Norris with 16 points while Kircher had 10, White had six, Rice, Burbach and Kohler had four each and Talero had three.

Beatrice was led by Hatcliff's 14 points while Leners had nine, Jurgens had seven, Mahoney and Schwisow had three each and Busboom had two.

Norris improves to 15-2 on the season while Beatrice falls to 10-3.

The Lady O will host Wahoo on Saturday for a rematch of the Trailblazer Conference Tournament Championship, which Beatrice won. Norris will travel to Lincoln Christian on Friday.

The Beatrice and Norris boys also played Tuesday night at the Ozone, but that game wasn't over by press time. For those results, see Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun or visit us online at beatricedailysun.com

